Sutton Stracke Wears Surprising Outfit in New Photo

Sutton Stracke is known for her love of fashion. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star owns a boutique and is close friends with Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who gift her tiara for her birthday each year, she told Paper magazine.

Stracke’s over-the-top, couture style is not for everyone. She previously told Page Six that when she first joined RHOBH she found it “hurtful” when people didn’t “seem to understand” her fashion choices.

“People don’t understand it all the time because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different,” she revealed. “I want people to know that it’s OK to be quirky and help them understand that you can express yourself however you want to,” she added.

Sutton Stracke Surprised Fans When She Posed in Leather Pants After Dissing a Co-Star’s Similar Look

In December 2022, Stracke surprised fans with another fashion choice. The Bravo star shared an Instagram photo as she posed at the Hotel Bel-Air with her best friend, actress Jennifer Tilly. In the pic, Stracke wore a floral sweater and black leather pants. She captioned the pic by saying Tilly was headed to Las Vegas for a poker tournament after the two met for lunch at their “fave watering hole.”

In the comment section, fans immediately zeroed in on Stracke’s bold sweater – and her pants.

“Leather pants?“one Instagram follower asked. “Sutton those leather pants tho,” another wrote. “Sutton, are those Crystal’s leather pants lol,” another wrote to the RHOBH star.

“Won’t lie… saw this and was immediately reminded of “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?!” another fan cracked.

Sutton Stracke Previously Dissed Co-Star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Leather Pants

Wild One! Get details on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Animal Print Top and Leather Pants here: https://t.co/p5MMSdGWEg #rhobh pic.twitter.com/n5rOVwptgu — BigBlondeHair.com (@BigBlondeHair) December 1, 2020

RHOBH fans saw Stracke and co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff butt heads during the 11th season of RHOBH, when they got into a discussion about racial stereotypes during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. During a later get-together at Lisa Rinna’s house, Minkoff accused Stracke of being “jealous.”

”Jealous of what?” Stracke fired back. “Your ugly leather pants?”

Stracke received criticism for her fashion police moment, according to Bravo. Co-star Dorit Kemsley called the “ugly leather pants” comment “below the belt,” while Erika Jayne said, “Not everybody likes what everyone wears. Sutton’s worn some questionable s*** .”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stracke clarified that she thought Minkoff’s pants were fake. “That was wrong of me,” she said on RHOBH. “I think they were pleather, not leather pants.”

Minkoff told Page Six Style that she hired a stylist when she joined the Bravo reality show and gave them free rein over her look. “I just sort of said, ‘Look, I’m just going to be a hanger, a mannequin,” she revealed. “You guys do what you want to do, and I will rock it as best I can.”

As for those leather pants, Minkoff decided to rock another pair. In October 2021, she told the Los Angeles Times that the pants became a hot commodity after Stracke drew attention to them on RHOBH. “I bought another pair because I knew they were going to sell out,” she revealed.

