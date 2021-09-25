Sutton Stracke Downplays Gala Drama As Lisa Rinna Fires Back

Sutton Stracke is backpedaling on her story about the Elton John charity gala that she claims she invited Lisa Rinna to several years ago and never received a thank you for.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she didn’t realize the story “was going to blow up like this.”

“I think maybe Lisa was missing my point about the whole situation,” Stracke said. “My point was really that it doesn’t matter — when you’re friends, it doesn’t matter if you get a thank you note or not.”

The Sutton owner added that while Elton John may have sent Rinna an invitation, she was the one who paid for Rinna and her husband’s $10,000 seats.

“It’s no big deal,” Stracke added. “I’m not mad at her for not sending me a thank you note. I sent her a text just, like, you know, ‘It’s not a big deal.’ But [it] seems [like] maybe it’s a bigger deal for her.”

Rinna Fired Back Multiple Times About Stracke’s Claims

The drama started when Stracke appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this week and told host Andy Cohen a “tell-tale” about Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin that she teased was “really bad.”

“A few years ago Harry and Lisa both came, I invited them, to the Elton John gala,” Stracke dished on the Bravo show. “And they came with me as my guests. I never got a thank you.”

As the live show aired, Rinna fired back via her Instagram story. The former “Days of Our Lives” star wrote. “We didn’t come as your guests @SuttonStracke. @EltonJohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table. So we did. Let’s just make that clear.”

“We’ve gone to the fabulous Elton Fohn Oscars party for years,” Rinna added in a second post. “I remember going in 2006 while I was doing @DWTS and dancing the night away. We love @Elton John and @David Furbish. It’s truly incredible all of the money they have raised for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

Rinna also posted a photo of her and Hamlin decked out in black-tie attire at Elton John’s 27th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2019, according to Bravo TV.

“Guests of Elton, not Sutton,” she captioned the now-deleted pic. “But I love that Sutton bought a table, and all of the money went to the @eltonjohn aids foundation. That’s a good thing! I loved this look! And yes I am this petty.”

Some Fans Wonder If the Gala Drama Will Be a Storyline on the Next Season of ‘RHOBH’

Stracke initially told Cohen that she and Rinna were “gonna have words about” her version of the story. She also clarified that she actually bought a whole table’s worth of the $10,000 tickets for the Elton John charity gala.

“Perhaps they did not know that I actually bought those tickets for them,” Stracke said of Rinna and Hamlin. “So maybe there was a miscommunication.”

On social media, some fans fear that the “Gala Gate” will be the next drawn-out storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when the 12th season of the Bravo reality show begins filming later this fall.

Lisa Rinna is trying so hard to create a feud with Sutton to secure a s14 storyline,” one viewer wrote.

“I mean Lisa Rinna SHOULD thank Sutton cause now she has a storyline next season #RHOBH #Team Sutton,” another viewer added.

