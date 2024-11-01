Sutton Stracke Says It ‘Would Be Terrifying’ If Former RHOBH Star Returned

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts about her former castmate Lisa Rinna potentially returning to the show.

During a joint October 2024 interview with MTV UK, alongside “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow, a producer asked Stracke if she missed Rinna on RHOBH. As fans are aware, Rinna left the series after eight seasons in early 2023.

Stracke replied that she recently had a dream “about Lisa Rinna.” According to Stracke, she and her castmate had “a good moment” in her dream. She said she believed the dream may indicate that she and Rinna “will get along” in the future.

“Because we always did before,” said Stracke.

Stracke clarified she does not want Rinna to come back to RHOBH.

“I hope it doesn’t mean that she’s joining our cast again because that would be terrifying,” said Stracke in the MTV UK interview.

Sutton Stracke Said She Did Not Miss Lisa Rinna on RHOBH in January 2024

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2024, Stracke said she did not miss Rinna on RHOBH. Stracke said, however, that she missed her as a friend.

As fans are aware, Stracke and Rinna were at odds throughout RHOBH season 12, which premiered in 2022. Rinna took issue with Stracke after the Georgia native said she invited she and her husband, Harry Hamlin, to Elton John’s Gala in a September 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” According to Stracke, she did not receive a thank you from neither Hamlin nor Rinna.

“They came with me as my guests. I never got a thank you,” said Stracke on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Rinna denied that she and Hamlin were Stracke’s guests at the event.

Lisa Rinna Announced She Was Leaving RHOBH in January 2023

Rinna announced she was departing RHOBH in January 2023. During a May 2023 interview with The Evening Standard, Rinna said one of the reasons she chose to exit the Bravo series was because of the intense backlash she received from viewers. According to Rinna, she believed “the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing.”

“I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started,” said Rinna to the publication. “I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you.”

Lisa Rinna Said She Will Not Return to RHOBH During a March 2024 Interview

Rinna said she will not return to RHOBH in a March 2024 interview on the “Jennifer Hudson Show.” She clarified that she is “grateful for the experience.” In addition, Rinna said she believed starring on the Bravo series “made [her] a better actor.”

“I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women. I never would have come across that if I hadn’t done that show,” explained Rinna during the March 2024 interview.

Rinna made similar comments about not returning to RHOBH in an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“I think there’s certain things you do in life and you finish that chapter,” said Rinna to Us Weekly.

Rinna said, however, that she is open to filming a reality series with her husband and their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“I’m open to everything to be honest with you,” said Rinna to the publication.