RHOBH Alum on Reactions to Lisa Rinna’s Exit: ‘Why Kick Somebody When They Are Down’

In January 2023, Lisa Rinna confirmed she will no longer be starring in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Rinna’s co-star Sutton Stracke commented on the “Melrose Place” star’s announcement during a January 2023 interview with E! News. The Georgia native asserted the mother of two “will be missed” on the show. She also shared she believed that Rinna’s departure will “be a nice time of reflection for her.” As fans are aware, Stracke and Rinna were at odds throughout RHOBH season 12.

In the January 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave suggested she disapproved of Stracke’s comment about Rinna.

“I saw an interview from Sutton, where Sutton is pretty much like ‘you know, I hope Rinna will take this time to reflect,’ which is a little bit of shade, you know, when you say I hope she takes the time to reflect and come back a better person,” said the All In founder.

Arroyave also noted that RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais may have referenced Rinna’s exit in a January 6, 2023, Instagram post, where she used the hashtag “still standing.” The 41-year-old shared she did not believe Beauvais’ post was necessary.

“Part of that makes me sad when you know there was actual, real relationships prior. I mean the way I kind of feel about it is, why kick somebody when they are down. Clearly, you are in another season, you are a fan favorite right now. People love you, you are good for the show. But now you are going to have to get dirty,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared That She Has Been in Contact With Lisa Rinna Following Her Announcement

While recording the January 11 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave revealed she has been in contact with Rinna since she announced she was leaving RHOBH. The 41-year-old noted that she thinks the “Days of Our Lives” actress will be able to pivot her career.

“I think this is something that she knows like it was good for a while it was and now it’s like I’m going to focus on the positive. I think as Andy [Cohen] said, she’s worked since she was 18 in Hollywood, she’s going to find another job. She’ll have no problem doing that and if she ends up wanting to come back, I think she can,” said the former RHOBH personality.

She also asserted that the remaining members of the RHOBH cast will have to “step up” without Rinna’s presence.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Said RHOBH Stars ‘Need To Be Shaking in Their Boots’ Without Lisa Rinna

Arroyave shared similar comments about how Rinna’s absence will affect RHOBH in the January 7 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She stated that RHOBH stars should be aware that they may have to take on Rinna’s role as the show’s pot stirrer.

“Some of the other girls on that show need to be shaking in their boots because the fact of having to do that dirty work and stir it when everyone else is trying to be like everyone’s favorite is not a fun job,” said the former Bravo star.

RHOBH season 13 has not yet started production.