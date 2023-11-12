RHOBH Stars Explain Sutton Stracke’s ‘Magic Mike’ Meltdown

Sutton Stracke had a meltdown at a “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas, and her co-stars are setting the record straight on what went down.

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 episode “It’s Not About the Pants,” Stracke stormed out of the ‘Magic Mike Live “ VIP experience during a cast trip to Sin City for Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday.

Garcelle Beauvais received a lap dance from one of the men, while Kyle Richards was taken onstage and had whipped cream licked off of her body. But it was after Minkoff and Erika Jayne were brought onstage for some raunchy attention from the male dancers that Stracke became upset. After covering her eyes and looking away, she stormed out of the show.

“I am on the board of the American Ballet Foundation, I don’t do that f****** s***,” Stracke complained as she headed to the lobby. “I’m f******* pissed,” she later said. “It was a fun show until I saw my two friends. They had their legs wide open with a man’s face inside their crotch.”

Stracke added that as a member of the board of the American Ballet Foundation, she doesn’t have friends who behave in such a way.

But not everyone is buying that story.

Several RHOBH Stars Explained Why Sutton Stracke Got Upset

Several of Stracke’s co-stars addressed her reaction to the “Magic Mike” antics. During a BravoCon panel, Beauvais said her friend was simply “uncomfortable” with the explicit actions going on onstage.

“She got uncomfortable at one point when she saw Crystal and Erika,” Beauvais said in a clip posted by BravoTV.com. “We know Erika can spread it, right? That’s not a shade. That’s not a shade! But once she saw Crystal go there, she freaked out.”

Minkoff said she agreed with Stracke’s stance about it being inappropriate given her status with the American Ballet Foundation.

“I am part of the philanthropy world and I understand,” Minkoff told Us Weekly. “I want people to view me and our family in a certain way, and then, also you do things like [Magic Mike Live]. Is it contradictory? I guess you could say that. But we’re just whole people, but you want to be protective of that too. I don’t think she needed to go off and be upset about it, but I understand if that really was where she was at. Sutton, she just reacts.”

Kyle Richards said Stracke was supposed to go onstage originally. “They asked us all in advance,” Richards revealed on the November 4 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I think she was expecting to because she was told that and then she wasn’t. It was supposed to be Crystal, Erika, and Sutton… I don’t know why Sutton didn’t go up with them. They later said ‘We were going to have you go up later.’ … But then she said no, it wasn’t that.”

Richards also questioned how Stracke seemed to be “offended by the whole thing,” considering she “hired a stripper” for Minkoff’s birthday.

Fans Were Confused by Sutton Stracke’s Meltdown

On social media, many fans were confused by the the scene. Some noted that Stracke brought a huge wad of dollar bills to the show. She also wore pants with the hopes she’d get called onstage.

“If you want to get on stage, wear pants,” Erika told her co-stars ahead of the Magic Mike show. Stracke even revealed in a confessional that she wore pants because she wanted to “get up on stage and dance with strippers.”

After she was dissed by the Magic Mike men, Stracke even pouted. “I wore pants for f****** nothing,” she said.

In an Instagram comment, one fan asked Stracke, “I don’t understand why you were upset over what you saw on stage? Do you not understand the concept of Magic Mike strip Show in Las Vegas?”

“Sutton knew they were going to see magic Mike what did you think was gonna happen? Bible study??” another wrote on X.

“So, she’s upset about their behavior on stage but she brought a stack of ones and wore pants to go on the stage???? Come on Sutton,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

But others defended Stracke. “I think Sutton was also trying to be fun, she got the dollars and wore pants. She wanted to go on stage and was disappointed she wasn’t picked,”another Redditor wrote. “I think it’s also true that what she saw was a little too much for her and went further than she expected.”

