RHOBH Alum Says Sutton Stracke Should Not Trust Denise Richards

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the friendship between her former co-stars Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards during an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. She seemed to reference Richards’ Instagram upload that featured Stracke, which was posted on October 4, 2022. The picture showed the women standing close to each other and smiling brightly.

“Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift 😅… well.. let’s do that slumber party with [RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais]. That will be fun. 💛,” read the caption of the post.

Stracke was quick to comment on the upload, writing, “Yes to pajama party!!!” Beauvais also flocked to the post’s comments section and noted she was interested in spending time with Richards.

“I’m in 💖💖,” wrote the “Coming to America” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Made Claims About Denise Richards

While recording the October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested that she did not believe Stracke should be friends with Richards.

“Honestly Sutton, Sutton is this thing on? Denise said something about you back when I was on Housewives, something you would never want repeated. I will forever remember it and I will not repeat it. Do not trust her Sutton because she said something beyond about you,” said Arroyave.

Judge chimed in she was under the impression that Richards was angling to get back on RHOBH when she uploaded the October 4 Instagram post.

“[Richards] should have texted [Stracke] that, that was a direct message to the public and to the producers ‘pick me, pick me, I want to come on,’” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Denise Richards Shared if She Would Like To Return to RHOBH

During an August 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards noted she would be interested in returning to RHOBH. She also dispelled rumors that she would not come back if Lisa Rinna remained on the show.

“That’s not true. Definitely I would — I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said that I wouldn’t go back because of her,” said the “Wild Things” star.

She clarified that she does think Rinna “plays dirty.”

“She can be really nasty. And so you know, I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show,” said the mother of three.

She also revealed she did not believe she “could ever be close friends with [Rinna]” after their falling-out in RHOBH season 10. She then shared that she disapproved of how the “Melrose Place” star handles herself on social media.

“I just don’t agree with it. So it’s hard to be friends with someone like that,” stated Richards.

Lewis shared that he also believed Rinna should refrain from impulsively posting on social media.

“I’m friends with Lisa, I feel that she’s very emotional. And obviously when she gets on the social media, I think there’s a little bit of self-control like she should be thinking it through. I learned that too for me, like there needs to be a bit of a delay before we respond,” stated the interior designer.

