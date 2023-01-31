RHOBH Star Links Up With Lisa Vanderpump as Casting Chatter Continues

Lisa Vanderpump appears to be spending quite a bit of time with cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid rumors that she could return to the franchise.

The RHOBH OG was pictured with Garcelle Beauvais earlier in January 2023, causing many fans to express that they want to see the two women on camera together. Several days later, Vanderpump was seen hanging out with Sutton Stracke.

Vanderpump left the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after season 9 in November 2018 and hasn’t looked back.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us Weekly in June 2019. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she added.

However, with Lisa Rinna’s recent departure, some think that the path to Vanderpump’s return is less muddy. Of course, she would still have to face her former best friend Kyle Richards, but there are definitely less obstacles in her way if she wanted to make a comeback.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Stracke & Lisa Vanderpump Were Together in Paris

On January 23, 2023, Stracke shared a picture of herself sitting with Vanderpump at Maison Russe, a restaurant in Paris.

“#aboutlastnight in Paris,” Stracke captioned the Instagram post, adding, “Had a blast!” Stacke smiled for the photo, wearing her signature red lip stick, a black and white floral outfit, and a gold watch around her wrist. Vanderpump, who was also smiling for the pic, was dressed in all black, complete with a large black hat atop her head.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to the snap in the comments section of the post.

“Omg please bring LVP back to RHOBH with you,” read one comment.

“Sutton and garcelle pictured with LVP! That means there is a group she can be friends with! Bring her back,” someone else wrote.

“FABULOUS. Bring back LVP. You her and Garcelle the new dream team,” echoed a third Instagram user.

“My two RHOBH favs!!!fans!!!! LVP come back please?!?!?!?” a fourth added.

Lisa Vanderpump Has Previously Said She Would Consider a Return to RHOBH

Although Vanderpump didn’t leave RHOBH on the best terms — she was fighting with several cast members and didn’t show up to the reunion — she doesn’t seem to be completely ruling out a return to the show.

In fact, in October 2021, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight that she might consider a return to the franchise — if there was a cast shake up.

“I hear Garcelle is very nice, and Sutton, I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump told the outlet. “I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now? It’s ’18 that I left. I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?” she added.

