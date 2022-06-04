Fans Rip Sutton Stracke as ‘Ridiculous’

The 4th episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, titled “The Crystal Conundrum,” featured the cast going to Sutton Stracke’s party. However, while the party was held at Stracke’s Los Angeles store to celebrate Parisian couture, the 50-year-old Bravo star was roasted online for her fashion choice at the event.

Stracke wore a red dress by French designer Alexis Mabille with a $17,000 price tag, and the blazer-style design made it look as though she was wearing the dress backward. From the front, the red dress looked like a standard dress with a bow at the neckline and flared sleeves, but the back looked like a red double-breasted blazer with gold buttons.

In the episode, Kyle Richards told Stracke, “Your dress is on backward.” The event host clapped back at her co-star, saying, “This is couture.” It seems as though many RHOBH fans agreed with Richards, though, as Stracke was quickly roasted on social media.

Fans Ripped Stracke Over the Dress Choice, With Many Agreeing With Richards That It Looked Like It Was on Backward

Many fans took to Facebook, Reddit and Twitter to comment on Stracke’s look, with one fan posting, “Sutton: I do not like going backwards. Also Sutton,” along with the photo of Stracke’s dress. One RHOBH fan commented that the dress was “ridiculous,” while another said, “Designer has her looking crazy and ridiculous in the backward dress .”

Others commented on the price tag, as one person wrote, “$17,000!!!!! NO thanks. Looks hideous!” Someone else agreed, “Ridiculous outfit whet a waste of money.” Someone posted, “I don’t care how many thousands of dollars they cost or if they’re couture…Sutton and Diana had on the ugliest dresses tonight…yikes!” One person wrote, “Sutton May spend lots of $$$ on her clothes but they still look horrible. Hate her style.”

Someone else commented, “Sutton’s dress is hideous, those strong shoulders not flattering for her figure.” One clammed the RHOBH star, “Sutton is always dressed horribly…she’s petite but always where’s over sized & unflattering dresses.” Another person laughed, “If this is couture then take me straight back to the charity shop.” Someone added, “She put the darn dress on backwards.” One agreed, “Looks like she got dressed in the dark and put the top on backwards.”

Several people compared Stracke’s look to a scene from “The Exorcist” or Meryl Streep’s character in “Death Becomes Her.” One person wrote, “Looks like she’s in ‘The Exorcist.’ Head on backward.” Another person commented, “It reminds me of the scene in ‘Death Becomes Her’ when Meryl Streep is walking with her head twisted backwards!!”

While the majority of commenters criticized the look, a few people disagreed and expressed their support for Stracke’s fashion choice. One person said, “I liked Suttons dress. The front was classic and clean and the back gave everyone something to discuss.” Someone said they thought “Sutton is the best dressed.” One person wrote on Reddit, “I absolutely LOVED Sutton’s red backward blazer dress! I don’t know what it is about but I’d wear it in a heartbeat!” Someone said, “I loved it too. Her fashion tastes are so quirky but have really grown on me.”

Stracke Was Recently Blasted for Another Fashion Choice as She Paid Tribute to a D&G Dress

Fans recently ripped Stracke over another of her fashion choices, a lacy white floral-print Dolce & Gabbana dress that she wore on her first season finale on RHOBH. In May 2022, Stracke reposted a photo of the dress and said she would “always treasure this dress.”

Several fans commented that they weren’t impressed by the look, with someone saying, “just BC it costs a lot of $$ doesn’t mean it looks good.” Others wrote that it was “ridiculous” or “fugly.”

