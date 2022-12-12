Sutton Stracke Talks ‘Most Awkward’ Recent RHOBH Reunion Event

Sutton Stracke is getting real about her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates.

During an interview with Page Six published on Dec. 9, Stracke revealed what it was like seeing her castmates at the recent 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which took place earlier in the month.

“If you can think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” Stracke told the outlet.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward.”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” certainly came with a lot of drama among its cast members. Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna ended up in a massive feud after Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and speaking poorly about the rest of the ladies while on their cast trip to Aspen. This feud also caused a rift between Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards. Earlier in the season, Stracke also fought with Rinna over an Elton John charity dinner, and continued last year’s rift with Erika Girardi.

Filming for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not yet begun.

Kyle Richards Admitted That Things Are ‘Strained’ Between the Ladies Right Now

During an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle Richards spoke more about the cast’s current dynamics and explained that things are “strained” right now.

“Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Richards continued, “The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult. I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Member Was Not at the PCA’s

Although Stracke may have had an “awkward” time with her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars at the PCA’s, there was one star who was noticeably missing, and that was Diana Jenkins. A source close to Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe told Page Six that Jenkins is currently a “few weeks” pregnant, and is on bed rest, so she could not attend the event.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” the insider told the outlet.

The source added, “She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey.”

During this past season on RHOBH, Jenkins opened up about her fertility struggles and the serious miscarriage she had suffered before filming. Jenkins is mother to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, who she shares with Monroe.

