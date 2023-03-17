RHOBH Star Shares First Confessional Look of the Season

Sutton Stracke showed off one of her confessional looks for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — and fans weren’t sure what to make of it.

The stars of the Bravo reality show traditionally film their interview scenes wearing glamorous outfits, but for season 13, Stracke’s unconventional confessional look took fans aback.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Stracke, 51, wore an off-shoulder, corseted number paired with shoulder-grazing Ranjana Khan statement earrings.

“Forgive me, father, for I have sinned,” the Sutton boutique owner captioned the pic, before tagging @Rasario for her dress and Khan for her earrings.

Fans Reacted to Sutton Stracke’s Unique Look

Stracke’s photo resurfaced on social media, where some commenters reacted to her “ridiculous” outfit.

“Oh no! I love Sutton but not this look! All wrong,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Suttons nice and all but those fits girl no pls get a stylist,” another wrote.

“She looks like she’s about to milk an ox and then yodel on a snowy mountain top,” another chimed in.

“I really like Sutton but I feel her stylist doesn’t like her,” added another.

But others fans defended the fashion-loving RHOBH star. One fan wrote that Stracke looks more “gorgeous” each season.

“If she feels good in it, leave her be!” another fan wrote of her confessional outfit.

Sutton Stracke Previously Claimed She Doesn’t Employ a Stylist

Stracke’s fashion sense has been part of her story ever since she joined RHOBH in season 10 as a “friend” of the cast. Early on, she showed off her massive closet filled with designer duds. But some viewers didn’t understand Stracke’s style from the get-go.

In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, Stracke admitted she was initially hurt by fan reaction to her unique style. “At first, it was hurtful when people didn’t seem to understand my fashion choices,” she admitted at the time, before adding that she no longer pays “any mind” to the negative feedback.

She added that she loves “couture,” and that she realizes not everyone gets it. “People don’t understand it all the time because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different,” she added.

Stracke also revealed that she doesn’t have a stylist on her team, “I am my stylist,” she said. “I style myself and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

While Stracke’s style may still take some getting used to, Real Housewives’ fashion as a whole has greatly changed since the first season of the franchise made its debut in Orange County in 2006. Bravo host Andy Cohen has been vocal about how much Housewives glam has grown over the past 17 years.

“In the early days of Orange County, the fashion was just terrible,” Cohen told Vanity Fair in 2022. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, they were basically wearing—I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

He added that in more recent years, the stars’ glam, especially for the Real Housewives reunions, has “really amped up.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Doesn’t Believe Real Housewives Star’s Story