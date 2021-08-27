Sutton Stracke’s Biggest Regret From RHOBH This Season

Sutton Stracke said she had a major regret from filming the current season of the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the 49-year-old “RHOBH” star admitted she should have never interrupted newcomer Crystal Kung-Minkoff when they were talking about racial stereotypes earlier in the season. The two women got into an argument over the topic during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe, which was filmed last fall.

“I regret interrupting Crystal,” Stracke said. “It’s a huge regret and it doesn’t represent who I am as a person. I’m just very sorry for that moment, and it was not a proud moment for me. I think to learn that humility was a big lesson for me.”

Kung-Minkoff is the first Asian-American Housewife on the Beverly Hills-based edition of the Bravo reality franchise. During the conversation, the “RHOBH” newcomer noted that being hit with stereotypes can be “so painful that you can’t see anything else.”

At that point, Stracke interrupted her to downplay seeing “color” when she meets people and went so far as to say she could be stereotyped as a “dumb a** redneck” because she is from Georgia.

“I also have a stereotype but I don’t want to bring it up!” she snapped.

Kung Minkoff then called out Stracke and asked her if she is “the girl” who doesn’t “see color,” per Page Six.

Stracke Admitted She Should Have Let Her Co-Star Finish Talking

In the podcast interview, Stracke admitted that now that she has watched the argument play out on TV, she regrets not letting her co-star tell her full story.

“Now I’ve watched it a couple of times and…I just should’ve been quiet,” the Sutton boutique owner admitted. “I was talking and I interrupted her and I shouldn’t have done it. And even the next morning, I still kept talking and I just needed to be quiet and just listen, because what she was saying I completely agree with. And I just should have let her say it.”

After the “RHOBH” episode aired in May, Stacke also posted to Instagram to apologize for not letting Kung Minkoff “express her truth” about her experiences with racism, according to E! News. Kung-Minkoff responded to thank Stracke for her apology.

Stracke Also Slammed Kung Minkoff’s Fashion Sense

The two women have butted heads on other issues throughout the season. Kung-Minkoff even called Stracke “bats*** crazy,” per Reality Blurb.

While the racial stereotype argument was serious, Stracke also delivered a more superficial remark when she slammed the Asian American Housewive’s “ugly leather pants.” That blowup came during an ill-fated get-together at Lisa Rinna’s house, after Kung Minkoff accused Stracke of being “jealous”.

”Jealous of what?” Stracke fired back. “Your ugly leather pants?”

While Stracke later clarified that she even thought King Minkoff’s pants were “pleather” and not real leather, during the episode, several of the other “RHOBH” stars reacted to the diss, according to Bravo.

Dorit Kemsley called the fashion feud “below the belt,” while Erika Jayne said, “Not everybody likes what everyone wears. Sutton’s worn some questionable s***” .”

