REPORT: New ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Full-Time Cast Member

There may be one more woman holding a diamond on the newest season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton Stracke made her RHOBH debut last year during season ten. The Southern belle fashionista previously appeared as a “friend of,” but now, she may be a full-time cast member.

A source told HollywoodLife that Stracke has made the jump to a RHOBH cast member. “She won’t be a friend [this season],” the source told the outlet on April 6. Stracke was only a friend last season, because, “she didn’t film enough of her personal life.”

Stracke was born and raised in Georgia, but she quickly transitioned to a Beverly Hills socialite. She married her childhood friend, Christian, and the two had three kids together: Porter (17), and sons Philip (15) and James (12), per Bravo. They got divorced four years ago, but she has since moved on to her boyfriend Michael.

RHOBH fans know Stracke as a true fashionista, showing the RHOBH ladies the finer things in life. Stracke was once named a Top Party Host in America, alongside Michelle Obama and Oprah, from The Salonniere. Make no mistake, every dinner party she hosts will include place-cards for all the cast members.

Season 11 of RHOBH includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and newcomer Crystal Kung. Kyle Richards’s sister Kathy Hilton will also star as a, “friend of.”

Bravo May Have Made the Transition Due to Her Actions This Season

Stracke may have a Southern disposition, but she isn’t afraid to speak her mind. RHOBH cast member Erika Girardi has been in the process of divorcing her husband, Tom Girardi, since November. The drama will all play out onscreen.

Girardi announced her split from her husband in early November, telling E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The newest RHOBH season recently finished filming, and the divorce will be, “heavily covered,” a source shared with HollywoodLife in March. They add that while many of the cast members supported Girardi, Stracke might not be one of them.

“This season of RHOBH will heavily revolve around Erika,” the source told HollywoodLife. “Her divorce will be heavily covered and it’ll be the main drama of the entire season. She’s not holding anything back. Whatever she can legally say, she’s saying it,” our source says. “You’ll see Erika crying and getting very emotional, definitely. Everyone but Sutton has been supporting her, but Sutton has been causing drama for everyone, so it’s not surprising she’s doing the same to Erika. It’s going to be all season that this goes on. The season is all about Erika.”

The source continued saying, “Sutton’s causing a lot of drama with the women this season because she really wants airtime. She’s not getting along with anyone and it seems to be strictly for the cameras. The season will be all about Erika and the drama Sutton is causing because everyone else is getting along perfectly.”

Fans Have Been Reacting Positively to Stracke’s Rumored Full-Time Role

Since full-time casting rumors began, fans have been excited to show their support for Stracke. One fan tweeted the HollywoodLife story and added the caption, “Hooray!!” Another echoed the sentiment writing, “It’s what she deserves.” A fan added, “i know that’s right, we won girlies!”

The Bravo fan account @RealHousewivesFranchise shared the news, and fans flooded the comment section with excitement. “the best thing Beverly Hills has done since Garcelle hiring,” one wrote. “it’s about to be epic I’m excited for Sutton.” Another added, “I KNOW THATS RIGHT SUTTON!!!SECURED THAT MF DIAMOND!!!!”

