Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Friendships Are ‘On Thin Ice’ Amid Season 14 Filming

Sutton Stracke shared an update on filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a June 2024 interview with TooFab, the Bravo star acknowledged the “sad drama” that now-separated couples Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and Dorit and PK Kemsley are going through, and some of the fallout the other cast members have experienced.

Stracke then added, “I think friendship-wise all of us are a bit on thin ice. All of us. So I hope that we can see a lot of reparation and that we can see friendship, camaraderie.”

Richards previously acknowledged she is in “repair” mode with her castmates after a difficult season 13. “I’m having to do a lot of repair with some people, and get to know new people, and navigate this sort of new life I’m in – my new normal,” Richards told followers during an Amazon Livestream on June 4, 2024.

In addition to Stracke, Richards, and Kemsley, the 14th season of RHOBH stars Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais. Kathy Hilton will return as a “friend of.” Newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly will also appear on season 14.

Sutton Stracke Said the Newcomers to the Cast Are ‘Refreshing’

While the longstanding relationships may be in need of repair, Stracke gushed about working with RHOBH newcomers Tilly and Saint John. The Sutton Concept founder noted that she has been friends with Tilly for years. “She’s refreshing, she gives a very enlightened point of view, she’s funny,” Stracke told TooFab, adding that the “Bride of Chucky” star is a truth-teller and would never have her “back” just “to have it.”

Stracke teased that Saint John will bring a “different dynamic” to the show. “She’s a corporate professional,” Stracke added of the high-powered former Netflix CMO. “I think for all of us, it’s going to be different and it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays into her perspective with all of us, but she’s wonderful, she’s smart, she’s caring, she’s loving, and she’s also fiercely fabulous.”

Stracke previously told Us Weekly that she also knew Saint John before filming for RHOBH began. “She’s lovely [and] she’s smart,” Stracke said. “I can only tell you this: Boz is a force to be reckoned with and I think we’re all going to fall in love with her.”

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Also Talked About the New Cast Members

Richards also had nothing but nice things to say about Saint John. On her Livestream, she said filming with the businesswoman has been “great” all around. “She’s great for the show and I think that you’re all gonna really like her a lot. She’s extra fabulous for sure,” Richards teased.

“Friend of” the Housewives Kathy Hilton also weighed in on the newcomers. Speaking with Access Hollywood, she said, “I like all the girls. And I’m friendly with Jennifer Tilly because Sutton and I are very close.”

“I was very intrigued by [Bozoma Saint John],” Hilton added. “I’d never met Boz, and she is something else. …She’s used to dealing with powerful men and women in business, so to see our cast of characters, it’s a whole new world for her.”

Hilton also shared that Saint John joked to her that she was looking for an escape window in the ladies room while filming a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” scene.

