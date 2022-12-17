Sutton Stracke Talks ‘Tough’ RHOBH Season

Sutton Stracke is reflecting on this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During an interview with People that was published on Dec. 13, the star admitted that this past season of the show was “tough” and got pretty “dark” at times.

“I think that we had a tough season and it got really, really dark,” Stracke told the outlet. “And so maybe it needed to have a minute so that the sun can come in.”

Stracke also spoke more about her future on the West Coast franchise.

“I hope to come back,” Stracke said. “I feel like I just found my sea legs, and found my voice. So, I would like to use it now and have some more fun. And have more experiences in this arena. I really do like it and would like to continue if they’ll have me.”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was full of drama, but a lot of it revolved around Lisa Rinna , Kathy Hilton, and Kyle Richards . During their cast trip to Aspen, Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and speaking poorly about her sister, Richards, and the other castmembers behind their backs. This ultimately led to a fallout between Hilton and her sister, which viewers saw play out during the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

Sutton Stracke Said Her Most Recent Run-in With the RHOBH Cast Was ‘Awkward’

While speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Dec. 9, Stracke revealed that the cast’s most recent event together at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards was beyond awkward.

“If you can think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” Stracke told the outlet.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward.”

Andy Cohen Has Spoken out About a Potential Exit From an RHOBH Star

Next season may look a little different, as Kathy Hilton might not return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In an October 2022 interview with TMZ, Hilton said that she didn’t want to return to the cast if Rinna and Erika Jayne were coming back, which Andy Cohen spoke about to Us Weekly. He said that it’s not up to him–it’s up to the RHOBH star themselves.

“Everyone who’s on the show, I want them to be excited about being on the show and have a level of a desire to be on the show and feel great about it,” Cohen told the outlet during an interview on November 17. “[We’ve] had this situation before with other Housewives who’ve said, ‘Look, this isn’t my group. I don’t wanna interact with X person or Y person.’ And so, it’s totally their decision.”

Cohen continued about the franchise, “It’s kind of a downtime, which is I think important between seasons. Especially when the season is so volatile.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to begin filming sometime next year.

