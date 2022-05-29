RHOBH Star Reveals Designer Dress She Will Always ‘Treasure’

Sutton Stracke caught the eye of the fashion police when she posted a photo of one of her favorite dresses that she wore on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The 50-year-old SUTTON boutique owner is known for her eclectic style, and she is also a personal friend of famous Italian design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after meeting them at a fashion show in Italy, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

In 2020, Stracke told Paper magazine, “Dolce & Gabbana’s the best. They give me tiaras for my birthday every year. It’s so funny.”

“The thing about Dolce & Gabbana is that they really bring you into the fold,” she added. “They bring you into the family. .. You fall in love with Stefano and Domenico and then you fall in love with Italy and then you fall in love with the clothes. It’s a true, true love affair. …They approach their clients in a different way than most couture houses and I found that very refreshing. What’s not to love about them? They’re so amazing.”

Fans Slammed Sutton Stracke’s D& G Dress

During her first season of RHOBH, Stracke wore many designer outfits, but it was her season finale dress that really caught fans’ eyes. According to Worn on TV, Stracke’s lacy white floral-print finale dress was a Dolce & Gabbana dress from their 2019 Spring Collection.

Stracke resurrected the dress for a May 2022 Instagram post that showed her posing with Dolce at an event. “I will always treasure this dress!!” she captioned the pic. “Not only from my karaoke moment with Dolce and Gabbana but also my first final party dress for #rhobh Can’t wait for #altamoda this summer.”

But some of Stracke’s followers were not fans of the throwback look. One commenter called the dress “the worst” and another described it as “Spongebobish.”

“What in the world r u wearing Sutton!? just BC it costs a lot of $$ doesn’t mean it looks good!!!” one commenter wrote.

“I’m sorry, that is a dress for a younger woman/girl,” another wrote. “It’s haute couture and generally would only be worn on a runway or special occasion. It’s not age-appropriate for you. Especially with the tennis shoes. For real? It’s fugly, too. Sorry, but true.”

“Ridiculous looking dress and probably cost a fortune,” another chimed in. “Doesn’t Sutton have any true friends who could tell her the truth!”

“Would you wear it if it was just a dress from Walmart?” another asked the RHOBH star.

Another follower asked Stracke to “consider and reflect on the comments that D&G have made over the years.”

The famed designers have a controversial history, per Fashionista, that includes racially insensitive ad campaigns and offensive social media behavior.

Stracke previously defended the controversial duo, telling Paper, “I can only say that they have a true heart and would never try and hurt anyone. That would never be their endgame at all. I think there may be a language barrier there. I don’t think they have a bad bone in their body. And it’s just gotten misconstrued or tangled up.”

Sutton Stracke No Longer Lets Comments About Her Fashion Bother Her

Stracke has dealt with fashion critics even since she joined RHOBH. In 2022, she told Page Six that she no longer lets the comments from her critics bother her.

“At first, it was hurtful when people didn’t seem to understand my fashion choices,” she told the outlet in May 2022. “I love couture — and couture is all about slow fashion and meticulous detail. It doesn’t translate to a lot of people. People don’t understand it all the time because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different.”

The Bravo star also clapped back at those who suggest she needs to “fire” her stylist.

“I am my stylist,” she revealed. “I style myself and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Only because if I don’t love it, then I’m not going to feel comfortable. I don’t like people telling me what to wear.”

