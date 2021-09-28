Sutton Stracke ‘Requested Security’ Following Erika Jayne Girardi Threats: Report

Sutton Stracke hasn’t had the easiest time understanding Erika Jayne Girardi’s legal problems, and has asked a lot of questions throughout the season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” trying to get a better grasp on what Erika has really been going through.

Unfortunately, Sutton’s questioning came off as an attempt to poke holes in some of Erika’s stories, and, at one point, Sutton even accused Erika of lying. This aired during the September 8, 2021, episode of the Bravo show. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this caused Erika to get very angry, and she actually threatened Sutton.

“Would you like to get sued?” Erika asked Sutton while sitting at a dinner table with the other women. Sutton replied, “of course not.” “If you want to talk about someone else’s health issues and you think that person isn’t gonna come after you, think again,” Erika responded. Then, she took it a step further. “You ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you,” Erika said, pointing at Sutton.

On the “RHOBH” after show, Sutton revealed that the threats were so “scary” that she actually considered quitting the show altogether. The reason she stayed? Fellow “Housewife” Garcelle Beauvais convinced her to.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Was So Scared That She Actually ‘Requested Security’

Sutton didn’t really know what Erika meant when she said that she’d “come for” her, but the comment was enough to scare her. A source told Hollywood Life that Sutton didn’t feel safe filming the remainder of the season with Erika.

“Sutton was afraid of Erika and the situation surrounding her. So much [so] that she requested security during the remainder of filming of ‘RHOBH,'” a source told the outlet.

And Sutton wasn’t the only “Housewives” star that was questioning Erika’s lawsuit threat. In fact, Dorit Kemsley wondered if Erika would turn on her, too. “Is that something that we all have to be worried about?” Dorit asked during a confessional in the same episode, according to the Daily Mail.

Erika Said That Sutton ‘Should Be Threatened’

During the September 22, 2021, episode of the “RHOBH,” Erika told a few of her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, that Sutton “should be threatened” following the things she said.

“There’s a lot of sh*t being said and I’m not going to have someone call me a liar,” Erika said, according to Page Six. “I’m not apologizing. I don’t care if [she] thinks I threatened her. She should be threatened. That’s it,” Erika added.

In the same episode, Erika explained why she was so angered by Sutton’s comments. “Being called a liar is major for me, and that is something I will not tolerate,” she said.

Erika and Sutton are expected to go head-to-head during the four-part “RHOBH” Reunion, which will begin airing on October 6, 2021. It’s unknown how much the two will be able to work out — if anything — but there’s no question that Andy Cohen is going to bring up Sutton’s accusations — and Erika’s threats (which she may or may not apologize for).

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Calls Erika Jayne’s Reunion Remarks ‘Heartbreaking’