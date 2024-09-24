RHOBH Star Is Unhappy With How Shannon Beador Has Been Treated

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke said she is unhappy with how the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast has treated Shannon Beador during the show’s 18th season.

During an appearance on the September 10 episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop,” Stracke seemed to reference Beador’s issues with her RHOC c0-stars Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino. As fans are aware, Judge has vocally criticized Beador’s decision to drink alcohol after her September 2023 DUI arrest. Meanwhile, Bellino is currently engaged to Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“Now watching this season, I find it very difficult to watch and what they are doing to Shannon Beador. I find it to be, quite honest, disgusting. And overboard, not necessary. Not fun to watch. I’m unclear as to why they find it — why these women want to do that to her,” said Stracke during the September 2024 interview.

Heather Dubrow Said She Felt ‘So Bad’ For Shannon Beador While Filming RHOC Season 18

While speaking to Access Hollywood in August 2024, Beador’s castmate Heather Dubrow shared that she empathized with her while filming season 18. She noted that filming with Beador and Bellino during season 18 was “difficult for [her] to try to navigate.” She explained that she is friends with Bellino, but felt for Beador.

“It was difficult for me to try to navigate it because I’m thinking, ‘Okay, Shannon and I aren’t in a great position, but I feel so bad. That she has to walk into this situation, with her ex’s new girlfriend, who is also in our friend group, who is a friend of mine,’” said Dubrow to the publication. “It was a lot. So I was obviously feeling bad for what Shannon was going through. But also I want to be happy for my friend Alexis who is happy. And how do you handle this as a friend? There’s like no rule book for this.”

She also said she was unsure if she handled the situation correctly.

Shannon Beador Discussed Her Relationship With Tamra Judge & Alexis Bellino

Beador said she had difficulty filming with Bellino during season 18 in an August 2024 Extra interview.

“It’s an awkward situation,” said Beador to Extra TV.

She also said she does not intend to have a friendship with Bellino.

“I just won’t want to have a relationship with her. Why would I?” said Beador during the Extra TV interview.

In addition, in an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beador said she did not intend to mend her friendship with Judge. She also suggested she did not believe Judge was genuinely concerned about her drinking habits.

Alexis Bellino Said She Believes Fans Would Be More Understanding If They Saw Everything She Filmed for RHOC Season 18

During her September 2024 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA,” Bellino said she understood why fans have criticized her behavior on RHOC season 18. She said, however, that she believed viewers would give her more grace if all of the scenes she filmed during the production of season 18 were shown. She noted that she has less scenes on the show because she is not a full-time cast member.

“I understand why so many people dislike me right now. I would too if I was watching myself. But it’s not the truth. And there’s so much not shown. As a friend of, it’s really hard when you are really having a full-cast member storyline,” said Bellino during the podcast interview. “And you are having this much shown and a lot left out that would be crucial for the audience to actually like me. A lot of that is being left out.”

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.