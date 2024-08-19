Sutton Stracke Addresses Sign in Front of Her West Hollywood Storefront

Sutton Stracke has something new in the works.

In August 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s West Hollywood storefront featured a sign that had fans buzzing. A photo reposted by the @queensofbravo fan account and other accounts showed a “For Lease” sign hanging above a window at Stracke’s boutique, The Sutton Concept. The accompanying phone number on the sign was linked to Stracke’s property manager.

On social media, fans speculated about the fate of Stracke’s store, with some concerned that it could be closing. But Stracke set the record straight in an Instagram post on August 18, 2024.

“I hear those streets are talking about my store… if you want the real tea, just ask the pot,” Stracke captioned a photo of herself standing outside of her store. “Good things coming! And I love #weho and we are in this together😽💗💗💗 #sustainablefashion #circularfashion @thesuttonconcept and @suttonbrands are only getting better thank you for your patience 😜.”

Sutton Stracke’s Store Is Temporarily Closed But Shoppers Can Order Online

Stracke’s store is located at 636 N. Almont Drive in West Hollywood, CA. The boutique features a variety of fashion, accessories, and art products.

In response to the photo of the “For Lease” sign, fans questioned what was going on with the space.

“OMG a For Lease sign at Sutton’s store in West Hollywood!” came a caption to @queensofbravo’s post. “This is A LOT to handle 😭.”

“I’m gonna need some Ruby red grapefruit juice and vodka for this,” another added, in reference to Stracke’s signature drink.

“Retail spaces in LA are waaayyyy to expensive, kudos to @suttonstracke for even opening a store and doing the damn thing! ❤️🙌👏,” another chimed in.

But others held out hope that Stracke was relocating.

“I’m going with she is getting a bigger space?” one fan wrote.

“Must be temporarily closed while they relocate,” another speculated.

“Sutton said on Jeff Lewis she was going to operate on line as she’s back and forth between LA and NYC. … Smart move considering the expensive rents in West Hollywood,” another noted.

“She mentioned on Jeff Lewis Live that she wanted to move everything online because the online business has been so successful. I think this is her choice. Not a bad thing,” another wrote.

A message on The Sutton Concept website reads: “Store is Temporarily Closed for the Month of August 2024. Please go to THIS LINK if you would like to place an order online.”

Fans Saw a Grand Opening Party For the Boutique on Stracke’s 1st Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Stracke joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in season 10 as a ”friend” of the cast. In the season 10 episode “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills,” Bravo’s cameras followed a grand opening party for Stracke’s Sutton boutique. In one scene, then-mayor of West Hollywood John D’Amico turned up at a wine hors d’oeuvres reception to celebrate the grand opening.

“I’m hearing a rumor that the mayor of West Hollywood is here,” Stracke announced to her guests before admitting she wasn’t sure who the mayor was because she lived in Bel-Air.

When Stracke finally met D’Amico, she dubbed him “the hottest mayor ever.”

“Let me congratulate you on hoping your store in West Hollywood. Our city loves having fun,” D’Amico told Stracke.

The RHOBH newcomer replied, “Parking tickets here are very strict. Why are you all so strict?”

Despite her awkward intro to WeHo, Stracke said she had long dreamed of owning her own store in California. “When I moved to California, I had this idea of opening a store, just because of my travels, incorporating clothes and jewelry and furniture and all that,” she said in a 2022 interview with Fashionista.