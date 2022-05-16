RHOBH Star Responds to Negative Comments About Her Style

Sutton Stracke joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise in 2020. The wealthy socialite started out as a “friend” of the Beverly Hills bunch before scoring full diamond holder status in season 11 of the Bravo reality show.

Stracke currently co-stars with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Diana Jenkins, as well as “friends of” the cast, Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino.

While all of the ladies are known for their fashionable moments, Stracke is a full-on fashionista and collector of couture. Stracke once told LA Mag she frequents couture shows in Paris and Italy. She is also a personal friend of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after meeting them at a fashion show in Italy, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

But not everyone “got” Stracke’s style when she first started on “The Real Housewives.”

Sutton Stracke Admitted She Was Hurt By Fan Comments When She First Started on RHOBH

When Stracke first started on RHOBH, some fans didn’t know what to make of her eclectic fashion choices.

“Sutton’s dress is tacky as hell, idc how much it costs. #RHOBH,” one viewer tweeted in July 2020.

“I never seen someone so committed to having the worst outfit in the room as sutton omg…” another wrote.

“Sutton never disappoints me with a terrible outfit,” another agreed.

“Sutton gurl you need to fire your stylist. Looking a damn mess #RHOBH,” another wrote in June 2021.

In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, Stracke addressed the ongoing criticism she has received over the past two years.

“At first, it was hurtful when people didn’t seem to understand my fashion choices. But now, I don’t pay any mind to comments and whatnot,” she told the outlet.

“I love couture — and couture is all about slow fashion and meticulous detail,” she added. “It doesn’t translate to a lot of people. People don’t understand it all the time because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different.”

Stracke also laughed off comments from critics who say she should “fire” her stylist.

“I am my stylist,” she dished. “I style myself and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Only because if I don’t love it, then I’m not going to feel comfortable. I don’t like people telling me what to wear — or what to do in general.”

Stracke added that it’s “OK to be quirky“ and “express yourself however you want to.”

She also recalled that she has a “fetish” for Dolce & Gabbana tiaras and prefers to wear expensive designer labels when she’s on TV.

Stracke Made a Fashion Faux Pas During Her First RHOBH Season

During Stracke’s first season on RHOBH, she made a major faux pas when talking to Dorit Kemsley about the designer of her outfit. Stracke asked Kemsley who designed a corseted white blazer dress she was wearing, and when Kemsley referenced Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label, Sutton thought she said “Fendi.”

When she later found out the dress was from Rihanna’s label, Stracke seemingly shaded the superstar designer in a confessional interview. “If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less,” Stracke said, per Bravo.com. “I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me.”

Stracke later blamed RHOBH editing for making the situation look different than it was.

“What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, ‘I love your dress,’” Stracke told People in April 2022. “I really loved how she looked; she looked beautiful that night.”

“Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a serious dream come true, because I love them both equally,” she added. “I wasn’t referring to Dorit’s dress. If I like something, I’m going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford came together to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna.”

