2 More RHOBH Stars Set to Appear in RHOC Season 18

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong made history as the first “Housewives” star to fully switch from one franchise to another when she served as a Friend of the Housewives on season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County”.

While Armstrong shared that she was not asked back for season 18 of RHOC, the new season’s trailer came out on June 6, revealing two of Armstrong’s fellow diamond holders from RHOBH — Teddi Mellencamp and Sutton Stracke — would be popping into season 18 in cameo appearances.

“Welcome Housewives… and Vicki,” Mellencamp said at the start of the trailer, poking at franchise OG Vicki Gunvalson, who though no longer a regular on RHOC still pops into some of the group events for an occasional cameo spot as well. “That’s rude,” Heather Dubrow muttered to Gunvalson in response to Mellencamp’s comments, with Gunvalson adding, “She’s a f****** bitch.”

Teddi Mellencamp & Sutton Stracke Make Waves in the RHOC Season 18 Trailer

Mellencamp’s feature on the show appears to be as a part of a “Traitors”-esque game that the ladies play during the season, with all of the cast members dressed to the nines in Scottish kilts, and later put on blindfolds in a manner similar to the Peacock reality show that RHOC star Tamra Judge competed on in 2023.

Judge and Mellencamp co-host the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast and are close friends as well. “Just trying to give my best Alan Cumming impersonation while supporting my girl @tamrajudge in the #RHOC trailer,” Mellencamp wrote when sharing a snippet of the trailer to her Instagram page on June 6.

Stracke’s appearance comes later in the season 18 trailer. She is seen out at lunch with RHOC’s newest Housewife, Katie Ginella. At the lunch, Stracke asked, “Have you met Heather [Dubrow]?” to which Ginella responded, “Yes, Heather was in front of me and she turned around and went like this,” before glaring directly at Stracke.

“I wouldn’t go up against Heather,” Stracke advised her friend before the trailer moved on to a clip of Ginella and Dubrow in an argument, with Ginella accusing Dubrow of lying.

RHOC Season 18 Premieres July 11

In addition to the trailer, Bravo also unveiled the new RHOC cast photo and premiere date for the new season.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The full season 18 cast includes Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella, with former RHOC star Alexis Bellino returning in a recurring “Friend of” capacity, and Vicki Gunvalson popping in for several guest appearances.

Not only did the trailer tease some of the drama and fights that fans can expect to see on the upcoming season, but it also revealed that the ladies of the OC would be going on a total of four girls’ trips this season, traveling to Big Bear, Sonoma, and Palm Springs in California, as well as London, England.

