Sutton Stracke Reveals Secret ‘Threat’ Made by Erika Jayne

Sutton Strake won’t let the mouse go on this one.

During a recent interview with Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that Erika Girardi made another threat to her during Kathy Hilton’s dinner party that viewers didn’t hear. Throughout the season, the two stars butted heads over Girardi’s ongoing legal scandal, as Stracke questioned Girardi about the stories she had been telling the ladies about her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband is being accused in multiple lawsuits of embezzling money from his clients.

“She did say something kind of underneath her breath to me that was a threat that I took very seriously,” Stracke revealed to the outlet. “I said I would never repeat it, and Andy [Cohen] got it out of me [at the four-part reunion]. I don’t know where it’s going to be in the reunion, but I think we might get to hear it.”

Reflecting on that dinner at Hilton’s house, Stracke admitted that she did feel threatened by Girardi. During the dinner, Girardi had told Stracke that she was “coming for” her.

“I did feel threatened,” Stracke told Page Six. “That night I did, yes. I didn’t know what that meant. No one’s ever threatened me like that. I don’t go to dinner parties with people like this that threaten [others]. I found it [to be] very odd behavior.”

Viewers can catch part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Stracke Wanted to Quit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After the Contentious Dinner With Girardi

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Stracke admitted that following the dramatic dinner at Hilton’s house, she wanted to quit the show.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke told the outlet while appearing on the October 1, 2021, episode of their Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

Stracke added, “I wasn’t scared, like, scared for my life. I just didn’t like the behavior.”

Stracke Might Pursue the Legal Field After Focusing on Girardi’s Scandal This Season

Even though things didn’t seem to end well between Girardi and Stracke, there is one silver lining to the situation: Stracke revealed to Page Six on October 15, 2021, that she was “inspired” by Girardi’s legal troubles and is now studying for the LSAT.

“It was a lot,” Stracke told the outlet about the season. “I think when we kind of finished, I was really exhausted and really tired of talking about legal stuff.”

Stracke continued, “I am starting to study with the Princeton Review for my LSATs that I’m going to take. I got a little inspired.”

However, becoming a lawyer has always been a dream of Stracke’s. “When I went to college, I wanted to go to law school. I studied political science,” Stracke explained. “That was my plan.”

