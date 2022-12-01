Sutton Stracke Poses With Surprising Ex-Housewife in Georgia: PHOTO

Sutton Stracke has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for three seasons, but over the past few months she has branched out.

The mom of three has been socializing with cast members from other cities the Bravo franchise, and a recent Instagram pic had fans buzzing.

Sutton Stracke Posed With ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer

Stracke was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, but she moved to New York City in her early 20s with the hopes of becoming a professional ballerina, according to AfterBuzz TV. She now lives in a mansion in Bel-Air, California.

In November 2022, Stracke’s past cities collided when she ran into “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Tinsley Mortimer while visiting her hometown of Augusta. Mortimer was a cast member on the Big Apple-based reality show for four seasons before exiting at the end of season 12 in 2020.

In a photo shared to Instagram, Stracke posed with Mortimer at what appeared to be a park in Georgia. “Guess who I found living in my hometown?” the RHOBH star captioned the pic. “@tinsleymortimer is the perfect match for Augusta! Can’t wait to see more of her on my visits home.”

Fans immediately hit the comment section to react to the pairing that they didn’t see coming.

“Omg the duo I never knew I needed,” one fan wrote. “I had to refresh and check again, because seriously this crossover is something I need to process ICONIC,” another added.

Other fans pitched a Southern-based spinoff. “Southern Belles Housewives Edition,” one fan wrote. “WE NEED THIS DUO TOGETHER! Sutton & Tins take GA?” another suggested.

Some named other Bravo belles from Georgia and Texas, including D’Andra Simmons, Phaedra Parks, Nene Leakes, Erika Jayne, and Stephanie Hollman to join Stracke and Mortimer for an “Ultimate Girls Trip” cast set in the South.

“Have them do it at Patricia’s house in Charleston!” one fan suggested, in reference to “Southern Charm” grande dame Patricia Altschul.

Sutton Stracke Has Been Making the Rounds With Former Real Housewives Stars

Stracke’s latest photo with an ex-Housewife comes a little more than a month after she posed for a photo with former RHOBH star Camille Grammer at a Stevie Nicks concert at the Hollywood Bowl. She also met up with ex-RHOBH star Denise Richards for lunch in Malibu, as seen on Instagram. “Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu,” Stracke captioned a pic of her reunion with the “Wild Things” star.

Stracke also teamed up with a current Housewife for a pic. In November 2022, she posed with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks at a Gucci store and teased a future collaboration.

“Wok hard play hard. A little #shopping @gucci with @meredithmarks after a work lunch. More to come from this power duo!!” she wrote.

Stracke has posed with so many Real Housewives stars in recent months, that one commenter wrote, “I think Sutton is recruiting!”

“Now link her up with [Lisa Vanderpump] then her mission is complete,” another chimed in.

