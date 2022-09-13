RHOBH Alum Talks Sutton Stracke: ‘Why Aren’t You Fighting for Yourself?’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins have been at odds throughout the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. For instance, during season 12, episode 16, Stracke shared that she did not appreciate when Erika Jayne called her “a b***** f****** c***” while filming the season 11 reunion. Jenkins replied, “but you are one,” before laughing with Jayne. She then shared her reasons for disliking Stracke. She referenced that the Georgia native questioned her decision to attend Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party after having health issues following a miscarriage. She then criticized Stracke for not mentioning her two miscarriages to her co-stars before Beauvais’ event. During the conversation, Stracke appeared close to tears and remained mostly quiet.

In an August 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave discussed the scene with her guest host, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Sutton Stracke

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave suggested that she did not approve of Stracke’s reaction to Jenkins. She compared the conversation to a moment she shared with Jayne in RHOBH season 8, episode 13. She noted that she left dinner after the “Pretty Mess” singer snapped at her for using the term “pretend amnesia.”

“What I don’t understand is when they are all coming at Sutton, everybody’s laughing at the ‘you are one’ in regards to being a see you next Tuesday, and Garcelle is standing up to Sutton. She is there for her, she’s got her girl, she’s doing it but Sutton says nothing,” said Arroyave. “Like this isn’t a first season anymore. Like yes, my first season, Erika gave me a zinger and like I cried and I walked away. I remember, nobody had my back, I panicked, I left. I threw my mic off, I was hysterical. I didn’t know how to handle it. I had never had anyone talk to me that way. But we’re not in the first season anymore. We’re season 3 now for Sutton. And she’s got the fan favorite [Beauvais] as her best friend. Why aren’t you fighting for yourself?”

She clarified that she empathizes with Stracke.

“She is getting broken down, you’re seeing it. She’s about to start crying, she doesn’t stand up for herself and it’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” shared the former RHOBH star.

Sidora chimed in that she appreciated Stracke’s vulnerability in the RHOBH season 12, episode 16 scene.

“Sutton is just so vulnerable and I believe that’s why Garcelle and Sutton have formed a friendship because she’s vulnerable. She might not have all her words articulate and it may not always land for her but it’s a try that is genuine and she is very sensitive, you know what I mean. So I appreciate and also expect her response,” stated the RHOA star.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Diana Jenkins

Stracke shared her thoughts about Jenkins’ reaction to her in season 12, episode 16, during an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.”

“I would think that she’s regretting — I would think, I would hope, she’s regretting how she’s treating me because I didn’t do anything to this woman. And then she runs out and they all run out after her,” stated the 51-year-old.

