TV Icon Reveals Why She’d Never Do ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

The “Real Housewives” has featured plenty of “already” famous cast members over the years, but there’s one classic TV star who’s sure it’s not her cup of tea.

Actresses Denise Richards, Eileen Davidson, and Kim Fields have starred in the Bravo reality franchise in the past, and “Halloween” star Kyle Richards and soap actress Lisa Rinna are still cast members on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” today — despite the fact that Bravo host Andy Cohen initially wanted “all unknown people “ on the show, per Page Six.

But one television superstar has said she wouldn’t consider being on the show — for a very big reason.

‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Has No Interest in the Housewife Life

In 2013, actress Suzanne Somers made a cameo on RHOBH to share her tips and tricks for staying youthful. According to People, a mesmerized Kyle Richards fan-girled over the visit from the “Three’s Company” star, as well as Somers’ claims that the right mix of food, vegetables, and an active sex life was the secret to her fountain of youth.

But nearly a decade later, during an April 26, 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Somers explained why she will never permanently join “The Real Housewives.”

“I don’t think so,” the 75-year-old TV icon told Yontef when asked about possibly joining the show. “It’s not my, it’s not my vibe. You know what I mean? What I do with [my husband] Alan is real and true, and it’s my vibe. So I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. And besides, if I did that, I’d have to work for somebody else. Now we go into that problem, you know.”

Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, regularly host Facebook and Instagram Lives from their at-home bar.

“I do it most weeks, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” Somers dished. “And it’s a tequila party and Instagram. Actually, Instagram audiences getting even bigger than Facebook. So I found that people don’t like to drink alone, but if they can have a tequila with Suzanne and Alan and we hold it at big Al’s Bar here at our house. So they feel like they’re being invited to our house and there’s no script.”

Suzanne Somers Could Be Getting Her Own Reality Show That She Would Be Able to Control

In October 2021, Page Six reported that Somers and her husband were considering their own reality show following a major move from their Palm Springs compound.

“It’s a reality show … he’s dragging me [into it] because I am going to work a lot,” Somers said of her husband. “He is meeting with lawyers and things like that — so something serious is happening.”

Somers elaborated to People, telling the outlet, “At the moment, this is just an idea that is in development. We have been doing our Facebook Live and IGTV shows Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the past few years, which has evolved into the possibility of a reality show.”

Somers also noted that she has turned down scripted TV roles in recent years.

“After five years on ‘Three’s Company’ and seven years on ‘Step by Step,’ and a couple of years on ‘Candid Camera’ and 14 movies and a couple of music specials, I thought ‘I’ve done it’ and have turned down several offers to return to series TV,” she said. “But, the idea of doing an unscripted show and flying by the seat of my pants is an attractive concept. And exactly what we have been doing for the past few years online, so we will see.”