Reality TV Veteran Reveals She Was Rejected By Real Housewives

From “The Real World” to “The Real Housewives?” A reality TV veteran opened up about her quest to become a “Real Housewives” star, but she said Bravo shut her pitch down.

Tami Roman first shot to fame in the early 1990s as a cast member on MTV’s “The Real World: Los Angeles.” Back in the day, she was a singer, but since that time she has logged a long list of credits on both reality TV and in scripted shows and movies.

According to her IMDb page, following her divorce from NBA star Kenny Anderson, Roman was a main cast member on the VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives,” where she became a breakout star and appeared for nine seasons. She has also logged acting credits in everything from “Married…With Children” to the TV series “Saints & Sinners.” In 2022, Roman reunited with her “Real World: Los Angeles” co-stars for the “Real World Homecoming” revival on Paramount+.

With a nearly 30-year history on TV, Roman would seem to be a shoo-in for a spot on “The Real Housewives” franchise, but according to her, Bravo didn’t agree.

Tami Roman Said Bravo Passed On Her Request to Join the Real Housewives

During an interview on trying to get on the “Reality With the King” podcast, Roman revealed that some scenes on “Basketball Wives” were fake and she was required to act. She also dished that she tried twice to get herself on “The Real Housewives” franchise, but Bravo executives weren’t interested in casting her.

“I tried to get on ‘Real Housewives’ two times, and both times they were like ‘girl, go on somewhere, we don’t want you,’” she said.

Roma reiterated that she is interested in making a return to reality TV if she is offered “something new” that “feels fresh.”

Tami Roman Revealed the Surprising Real Housewives City She Wanted to Join

As for which Housewives city she wanted to join, Roman has been photographed with NeNe Leakes, so it is possible that she is friendly with other past or current cast members from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” According to Urban Daily, the 52-year-old former MTV star is a fan of “RHOA” and once said all of the women on the show “bring a certain something” to the show.

And because she was based in Los Angeles for so long for “Basketball Wives L.A.” and other TV projects, some fans may think she wanted to be on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” or “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” But Roman recently revealed the franchise she wanted to be on was way across the country from L.A.

In an interview posted by WBLS, Roman dished that it is actually “The Real Housewives of Potomac” franchise that she is most interested in.

“I do not miss ‘Basketball Wives’ …I’m not trying to be a basketball wife anymore,” she said. “’Real Housewives Of Potomac’ would be the one I’d like… I love the Grande Dame [Karen Huger], I feel like we could team up and let them other ladies have it.”

