RHOC Wikipedia Shows 2 Former ‘Real Housewives’ Returning Next Season

Two former Housewives might be returning to “Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 17.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit noticed the cast for season 17 has been updated on Wikipedia, though there was no official citation given.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Wikipedia Has Tamra Judge & Alexis Bellino Returning to RHOC Season 17 as Full Time Housewives

According to the RHOC official Wikipedia page, Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino are listed as returning as full-time housewives.

Additionally, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Noella Bergener will also be returning with Gina Kirschenheiter demoted to a “friend” role.

Bellino has been rumored to be making a return following her 2018 divorce of now ex-husband Jim Bellino. On December 18, 2020, Bellino announced she was engaged to her boyfriend Andy Bohn.

“One good thing actually came out of 2020,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Yes, @acbohnz. I’m all YOURS. #engaged.”

Bellino appeared in seasons 5 through 8.

Judge has remained on the radar of Bravo fans by hosting a popular podcast “Two T’s in a Pod” with a fellow former housewife, Teddi Mellencamp. Judge appeared on RHOC from seasons 3 through 15.

Heavy reached out to Bellino and Judge for comment by received no response.

Fans Were Mixed on the Potential Return of Alexis Bellino & Tamra Judge: ‘This Does Feel Right’

Fans were split on the potential news.

“If alexis comes back, I’mma lose my damn mind, she was TV gold!!!!” someone wrote.

“I hate to say it but to bring back OC from grabbing at entertainment, this does feel right,” a fan wrote. “I do miss Alexis as embarrassed as I am to admit that, I’m on board.”

“Jesus jugs making a comeback?!” someone wrote on Reddit.

“I love this but I just feel like Gina is not needed even in a friend capacity,” another fan noted.

“Mistake to bring back more retreads like this. Just bring in new blood and fire half the current cast,” a fan said.

“Not my dream cast but I’d say an improvement,” someone wrote.

“Justice for Alexis,” another comment said.

“I have to admit that I don’t know if Jesus Jugs is prepared to go on national television in 2022 but I will be the first one to watch that trash,” someone wrote.

Heather Dubrow & Shannon Beador Appear to Already Be Filming ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

On May 31, 2021, Dubrow shared a photo of herself and Beador with the caption, “Here we goooooooo #17.”

Dubrow doesn’t directly say the pair are filming but that’s what the fans made of the image.

“Some 15 years ago when we were watching the OC Angels slap each other up in a hallway did we think we’d get to 17. Wow time flies!” someone wrote on Reddit.

“Heather and Shannon are back for RHOC Season 17!” another fan wrote.

Dubrow made her return to the show after four seasons away. Beador has been on the show consistently since season 9.

Kirschenheiter, who is rumored to have been demoted for season 17 denied the rumors in her a DM to a fan. “Please tell me you weren’t demoted, omfg,” the fan wrote to the RHOC star who responded, “Wasn’t demoted.”

