RHOC Star Reveals She Will Be Having Abdominal Surgery

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed she will soon undergo a surgical procedure on a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Would Be Having an ‘Abdominal Surgery’

While recording the December 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared she is scheduled to have an “abdominal surgery at the end of this month.” The Vena CBD founder explained she “had an incarcerated hernia 10 years ago,” which left her hospitalized for nearly a week.

“My stomach wall burst open and they cut me like emergency surgery, I mean I could have died. Like my intestines were dying, they cut me down the middle of my stomach,” said the RHOC star.

Judge then explained she is hesitant to wear clothing that reveals her midriff because of how her stomach looks following the surgery.

“That’s why I don’t like my stomach because I don’t really have a belly button,” stated Judge. “Now, 10 years later the scar tissue is building up and I’m getting a big lump on my left side of my lower stomach and then because my stomach is half mesh and when they did the surgery, they reattached my bottom stomach muscles but my upper stomach muscles are loose from having children.”

The Bravo personality also requested her surgeon to “fix [her] belly button” during her upcoming surgery.

“He said ‘we can do that yeah,’ but most of all, just reconstructing it because of the scar tissue that built up and the big bulge that’s coming out on my left side is a concern, so yeah, it’s not going to be fun,” shared Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Health Issues in February 2022

During a February 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed she believed she had “autoimmune issues” due to her saline breast implants. She shared she decided to have the implants removed in 2021 and asserted her health significantly improved after undergoing the explant surgery.

“In result of removing my breast implants is that I have zero signs of autoimmune disease, zero signs of thyroid Hashimoto’s, my thyroid levels are actually perfect, no inflammation in my body and I can be off all medication, thyroid medication,” stated the RHOC star.

Judge also noted she used to have silicone implants that had no adverse effect on her health.

“I had silicone implants forever for 25 years and I, obviously, had them replaced multiple times but this last time I had them put back in, I had saline which I never had saline, which they are supposed to be safer but evidently, it was the bag that was carrying the saline solution, the actual implant bag is what my body was rejecting,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Return to RHOC in July 2022

As fans are aware, Judge is returning to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year hiatus. The reality television personality discussed her return to the Bravo franchise during a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She explained she appreciated being fired from the series following season 15 because she was able to better herself.

“I think that being off for two years was probably the best thing you could have ever done to me, even though I didn’t like it,” said Judge. “I was on the show for 12 years and once you are on that long, you become a professional Housewife. And once you are off of it, you are like oh, ow. I did that?”

