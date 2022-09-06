Tamra Judge Comments on Vicki Gunvalson’s Remarks About Her RHOC Return

In July 2022, Tamra Judge announced she will be coming back to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 17 after a two-year absence. Her former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, who left the series following season 14, shared her thoughts about Judge’s return during an August 2022 interview with E News’ Daily Pop. She asserted that she was “excited for her.”

“I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t, and she thinks that I wasn’t supporting her enough by going back on, that’s not the case. Yes, I have FOMO, I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way, I’m also, now — it’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she was going back on, the immediate thing I did was cry,” revealed Gunvalson.

The Coto Insurance founder then shared why she believes Bravo executives chose to bring back Judge and not her.

“I thought, ‘what does she have that I don’t have?’ We’re both individual people, she’ll show her t***, I won’t, but beyond that, I mean, I think we’re a good Lucy and Ethel together. But there’s obviously something that Bravo doesn’t like about me and so I had to accept it,” stated the 60-year-old.

While recording the August 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge discussed Gunvalson’s comments about her showing her chest.

Tamra Judge Revealed How She Felt About Vicki Gunvalson’s Comments

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested that she disagreed with Gunvalson’s remarks.

“Vicki went on to a podcast recently and said why did she not get asked back and I did and it must be because I’ll show my t***. And you know, actually [comedian] Heather McDonald did a good breakdown about it like I could just see the executives sitting back going ‘hmmm should we offer Tamra the spot or Vicki? Well, 54-year-old Tamra will show her t*** and that’s going to make the show so much better.’ Like what!” stated Judge.

When Arroyave asked if she believed Gunvalson was “trying to be funny,” Judge replied, “no, not funny.”

“She was just being a matter of fact like ‘oh Tamra will show her t*** and I won’t so that’s why she probably got hired and I didn’t,’” shared the Vena CBD co-founder.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Wanting to Return to RHOC in June 2022

Gunvalson revealed she would come back to RHOC if asked while speaking to Extra TV in June 2022.

“I have so much to share and I’m in such a different place,” stated the Bravo alum.

She went on to say that she thinks network executives may view her as being too old to appear on RHOC.

“I just think they want the young ones. I mean I’m 60, I can’t change my date of birth, you know, so it hurts my feelings ‘cause I don’t think you should be outing because of your age,” said the former reality television star.

RHOC season 17 is currently in production.

