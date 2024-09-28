RHOC Star Thinks ‘the Hate’ Against Alexis Bellino is ‘Disgusting’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is unhappy about the criticism Alexis Bellino has received from the show’s viewers.

In a September 18 episode of “Bravo HQ: RHOC,” Judge noted that Bellino’s behavior in season 18 has been criticized by RHOC viewers. According to Judge, Bellino reached out to her and Heather Dubrow because they have been criticized for being associated with her.

“Alexis texted me and Heather the other day and said, ‘Girls, I feel just so bad. You guys are going down and people are saying bad things about you because of your friendship with me and that really hurts my heart,’” said Judge. “And I said, ‘I will still support you. Don’t worry about it. I can take it.’ It is hurtful. And I worry about her. Because the hate that is being spewed about her is disgusting. She’s such a kind person and has a big heart.”

Alexis Bellino Said She Was Being Considered to Rejoin RHOC Before She Started Dating John Janssen

During the same “Bravo HQ: RHOC” episode, Bellino noted that she is engaged to Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. She clarified that she was in talks to rejoin the Bravo series for its 18th season following an 11-year absence prior to dating Janssen.

“When I was in talks as a possibility of coming back, John was not in the picture. So then when he swept me off my feet, I then I had a whole ‘nother layer to my decision making of going back on the show,” said Bellino. “And one of my main concerns was how are we going to do that. Because I knew it was going to be very difficult for Shannon and I to be in a room together. Just as hard on me as it is on her. No one wants to film with their fiance’s ex.”

Bellino made similar comments about her RHOC return in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she knew some fans have speculated that she began dating Janssen to ensure she had a role on RHOC.

“I can understand why viewers think what they think — about that I’m thirsty. Or that we did it together to get on the show. Do you understand how much easier it would have been if I wouldn’t have gone back on the show? It wasn’t to get together to get on the show. It just happened. We fell into something. And it’s the most beautiful thing in my life,” said Bellino to Entertainment Tonight.

Alexis Bellino Said She Understood Why She Received Criticism From Viewers

While recording an episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, released in September 2024, Bellino, who is not a full-time RHOC cast member, said she thinks she would have gotten less criticism if everything she filmed for season 18 was aired.

“There’s a lot of things on the show that is not shown. I understand why a lot of people don’t like me right now,” said Bellino during the September 2024 interview. “I would too watching myself, but it’s not the truth. And there’s so much not shown.”

Tamra Judge Says She & Alexis Bellino Had Conversations That Were Not Shown on RHOC Season 18

During an appearance on the September 18 episode of the “Watch What Crappens” podcast, Judge said scenes where she and Bellino had in-depth conversations were edited out of the series. She referenced that Bellino’s mother, Penelope, had died a few months before RHOC season 18 began production.

“I hate to blame things on editing but she talked to me a lot about her mother passing. I had a lot of conversations with her — that scene at her house — her eyes were all puffy. We had an hour conversation about her mom passing and what happened. And they didn’t show any of it,” said Judge on the podcast episode.

She also said she is appalled by the amount of hate Bellino has received from viewers.

“This is overboard. I’ve never seen hate like this,” said Judge.