Tamra Judge Says RHOC Editors ‘Cut Out’ Major Parts of Co-Star’s Storyline

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge has thoughts about Alexis Bellino’s portrayal on season 18. While recovering from plastic surgery, Judge took to her Instagram story on September 3 to do a Q & A with followers, where one user asked, “Do you think fans are being too hard on Alexis this season?”

“Absolutely do, but I also understand what they’re seeing right now is the reason why they’re being hard on her and she understands it too,” Judge said in her response. “I just wish the so many other things that we talked about and did were shown, and weren’t cut out, and you could see a well-rounded Alexis, and where she’s coming from. So, I’m hoping there’s going to be a little bit of a shift in things to come and you’ll see Alexis for the sweet girl that she is and not some villain, because she’s not.”

Tamra Judge Defends Alexis Bellino on RHOC Season 18 Edit

“WHEN does Alexis become tolerable?! So far she’s been annoying, thirsty and zero story,” another fan asked Judge during her Q & A.

“Honestly, I wish I knew, because I feel really bad for her, and for you guys that are saying such horrible things about her at a time in her life where she should be celebrating,” Judge said, referencing how Bellino and John Janssen got engaged while on a trip for their 9-month anniversary. Bellino revealed the news in an August 28 Instagram post, saying she was “On Cloud 9.”

“I get it, it’s a no-win situation no matter what, but she really didn’t do anything wrong, and it’s unfortunate that so much has been taken out of her storyline. All you’re seeing is one side of her, and she has such a big heart,” Judge added about Bellino rejoining RHOC while dating her co-star Shannon Beador’s ex. “I’m not the storyteller or editor, so I don’t know why this is happening to her, but I’m hoping that it does change pretty soon and you guys will be able to see her for who she truly is and not just somebody that’s dating Shannon’s ex. Because, you know, I have sympathy for Shannon in that sense, or empathy I should say. That would not be an easy thing, but it doesn’t have to be this nasty.”

Shannon Beador Says John Janssen Would Make Her ‘Strategize’ Before Filming RHOC

In a September 9 sneak peek for the September 12 episode of RHOC, Beador spilled that when they dated, Janssen would make her “strategize” ahead of filming scenes for the show.

“John is so obsessed with people thinking he’s a good guy. I don’t give a s*** about Alexis. Like, who are you defending this guy like this? What the f*** is your intention? Your intention is to hurt me,” Beador told Jenn Pedranti during the sneak peek. “You and John strategize, because you know what? He used to do that with me before I filmed.”

While the clip cut off before Beador could add more, her comments came after learning that Janssen was holding doorbell camera footage of her on the night of her DUI.

While Beador and Bellino are at odds, her co-stars are finding it hard to have friendships with both of them, with Heather Dubrow saying in the sneak peek, “It’s very difficult to navigate, those of us that are friends with both.”

