Tamra Judge Reacts to Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s PDA Video

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave her opinion on a video that showed former RHOC personality Alexis Bellino locking lips with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

While recording the December 19 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge, who is currently feuding with Beador, stated she “just really feel[s] bad for Shannon.” Judge shared when she came across the video, she said, “Oh no.” She also explained that she would be hurt if she broke up with her husband, Eddie Judge, and he began seeing Bellino.

“I just wish these pictures would not surface. Whatever they’re doing is their business. However they met is their business. But I am kind of feeling really bad for Shannon because I tried to put myself in this position, like, if Eddie and I split up and this was Alexis and him, or him and [Mellencamp] or whoever, I don’t want to see it. I don’t want it in my face. Like I already know it’s out there, but then having to see it, it’s difficult,” said Judge.

Mellencamp also stated that she believed Bellino and Janssen’s behavior was “mean-spirited.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Falling Out With Shannon Beador in December 2023

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Judge revealed that she was not in a good place with Beador.

“I’m not very happy with her right now,” said Judge.

During the December 21 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge disclosed that Beador got upset with her because she commented on an Instagram post uploaded by Bellino. According to Judge, she added a string of clapping hands emoji in the comments section of a post where Bellino told her followers to not “believe rumors.” Judge suggested that Beador took her comment as a show of support for Bellino. The Vena CBD co-founder stated, however, that was not the case.

“It’s because I liked one of her pictures. Alexis’ pictures. Yep. That’s it. [Beador] got mad at me because I liked one of Alexis’ pictures … I put clapping hands [in the comments section] under ‘Don’t believe rumors.’ So I thought I was supporting the fact because I did not think, for one second, they were dating. At all,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Judge also clarified that she thinks her and Beador’s falling out will not be permanent.

“We’ve had ups and downs as you’ve seen. We got into a little tiff,” said Judge.

Shannon Beador Opened Up About Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Romance With Alexis Bellino

Beador shared her thoughts about Janssen and Bellino’s relationship during a December 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she found the situation especially hurtful because Janssen was aware that Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino, had a lawsuit against her.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit. I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that,” said Beador.

She also inquired why her ex-boyfriend is having a romance with another Bravo personality.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that,” stated the mother of three.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started filming.