RHOC Star Is Excited About Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s Upcoming Wedding

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge says she is looking forward to attending her castmate Alexis Bellino and her fiance, John Janssen‘s upcoming wedding.

During the September 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, Judge said she will be a guest at Bellino and Janssen’s wedding ceremony. As fans are aware, Janssen was in a relationship with Bellino and Judge’s RHOC co-star Shannon Beador for over three years.

While recording her podcast episode, Judge said she is “excited about the wedding.”

“I was just talking with Alexis. She was kind of telling me her ideas. And yes, I’ll be there for sure!” said Judge.

Judge also shared she believed Janssen and Bellino should film their wedding for a Bravo special. She noted that she and her husband, Eddie Judge, had their own wedding special titled, “Tamra’s OC Wedding,” which premiered in 2013.

“I’m like ‘They need to give her Alexis’s OC Wedding.’ Because come on, this is like the craziest wedding ever,” said Judge on her podcast episode.

Alexis Bellino Opened up About Her Wedding Plans

Bellino opened up about her wedding plans in a September 2024 episode of “Bravo HQ: RHOC S18.” She said she and Janssen are hoping to tie the knot during the summer of 2025.

“We’re not doing a typical wedding. We’re changing it up. We have a couple creative ideas,” said Bellino.

Bellino also said she does not plan on wearing a wedding dress. In addition, she shared she does not want to walk down an aisle. She said, however, that her son, James Bellino, would like to give her to Janssen during the wedding ceremony.

“So we’re going to have to figure that out since I don’t want to walk down an aisle,” said the mother of three.

During a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Bellino shared that she and Janssen have “visited one possible venue” for their upcoming nuptials.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Bellino also revealed how her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, whom she divorced in 2018, reacted to the news of her engagement.

“Jim did text me right after he found out and just said ‘Congratulations,'” said Bellino to Us Weekly.

Tamra Judge Said Her Issues With Shannon Beador Have Nothing to do With Her Friendship With Alexis Bellino

During a September 2024 interview on the “Watch What Crappens” podcast, Judge spoke about her falling out with Beador. She said her feud with Beador has “nothing do with” her and Bellino’s friendship. Judge said she is unhappy with Beador’s behavior and her alcohol consumption.

In addition, Judge said she did not know if she would be friends with Beador again.

“Who knows. But right now, I don’t have any intention of being friends with her. And you guys don’t even know how toxic it was,” said Judge.

Judge also opened up about her relationship with Beador in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She noted that she labeled Beador as an alcoholic because of her decision to continue to drink alcohol following her September 2023 DUI arrest in RHOC season 18. Judge said she regretted making the comment. However, she stated that she still does not understand why Beador has not stopped consuming alcohol.

In addition, she said she is “hoping that [they] can move past” their issues.

“I don’t think that we’ll ever be best friends like that. I really just want her to realize I wasn’t out to hurt her,” said Judge to Us Weekly.

Us Weekly reported that Beador said she was not interested in mending her friendship with Judge while speaking to the publication in July 2024. Beador said she believed Judge has consistently taken issue with her during their time filming RHOC together.