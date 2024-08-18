Tamra Judge Shares More Details on Alexis Bellino’s Videos of Shannon Beador

The August 15 episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” ended with a bang, as Alexis Bellino revealed that she had videos of Shannon Beador that “will ruin her life,” from her boyfriend (and Beador’s ex) John Janssen.

During the episode, Tamra Judge explained, “He has videos of her the night of her DUI,” and in an August 16 clip from Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Judge explained exactly how Janssen got this video footage.

“They’re actually Ring footage cameras from John’s house, inside and out. Security cameras inside, Ring cameras outside, from months and months and months, not just from the day of the DUI,” Judge told the outlet. “From what I’ve heard — and I haven’t seen them — they’re extremely damaging to Shannon. Extremely. She does some things in there that are not good.”

Tamra Judge Said Alexis Bellino Doesn’t Want to Share the Shannon Beador Videos

Judge went on to explain that Bellino doesn’t have plans to release the videos of Beador any time soon, adding to Page Six, “So Alexis has said over and over, ‘I don’t think it would be a good thing for any of these videos to come out because it can affect her children,’ and things like that.”

Despite this, Bellino brought up the looming threat of the videos on RHOC, telling Judge, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella while on a trip to Big Bear, “She has now pushed us to the point where if she doesn’t stop lying [John will expose the videos]. It’s 10 times worse than you can actually imagine.”

Judge shared with Page Six that while she doesn’t want to see the videos, she understands Bellino’s desire to defend her man. “When somebody comes for my man I’m definitely going to get ruthless. Eddie’s one that just really doesn’t care,” Judge said with a laugh.

Judge went on to blame Beador’s drinking on the tension between her and Janssen, both during and after their relationship. “But with John, I feel like Shannon would drink and then call us up and say horrible things about John, but then the next day would deny them,” she told the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I’ve never had a bad experience with John. I think Gina’s the only one who’s had a bad experience with him when we were filming, and it’s only because he was sticking up for Shannon. Not saying it was right, but he was sticking up for Shannon.

“It was 99% her always picking fights with him. And it was when she was drinking,” she added.

In a sneak peek of the August 22 episode of RHOC, shared on the Bravo YouTube channel on August 16, Beador explained her side of the story concerning the lawsuit Janssen had filed against her for around $75,000 he claims to have loaned to her during their relationship.

“Do I have stacks of my credit cards and canceled checks that prove and show I paid for stuff? It’s insane you guys,” Beador told Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson during their trip to La Quinta. “I just want to give you an example. It was his oldest daughter’s birthday, and I thought ‘Let’s go on our family vacation.’ We went up to Los Angeles, I paid for four rooms at the London Hotel for the weekend. That trip’s close to 10 grand, that’s how generous I was, and he’s telling me that I owe him money?”

