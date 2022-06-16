Tamra Judge on Andy Cohen’s Comments: ‘Andy Was Being Fed a Line of B*******’

Bravo producer Andy Cohen appeared on a June 2022 episode of Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” During the interview, he shared his thoughts about the possibility of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge returning to the series. As fans are aware, the mother of four left the hit Bravo show following its fourteen season. Judge currently hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame.

“Tamra is doing a whole podcast about the behind the scenes of the Housewives. How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind the scenes of the Housewives?” asked Cohen.

Judge addressed Cohen’s comments in a separate June 2022 “Jeff Lewis Live” interview.

Tamra Judge Discussed Andy Cohen’s Comments

While speaking to Lewis, Judge shared that she contacted Cohen after watching his “Jeff Lewis Live” interview.

“I feel like Andy was being fed a line of b******* the fact that my podcast was behind the scenes, we’re not behind the scenes. We don’t dig up dirt. We don’t expose production,” said the former Bravo star. “We don’t do that. We just don’t do that. And I feel like somebody has been in his ear, telling him that that’s what we do and I asked him, I said, ‘have you listened?’ And he said ‘no’ and I said ‘well you can’t just read headlines and expect to believe that.’ He’s hearing second hand.”

She then shared that she believed Cohen was listening to the opinions of her former “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow. She referenced that Dubrow brought up “Two Ts In A Pod” and suggested she did not believe Judge should return to “RHOC” because she “just talks about the show all the time” while recording a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.”

“She did a podcast saying the same thing that Andy said,” said Judge.

She then asserted that the “original thought came from her.”

The Vena CBD founder also explained that Dubrow was upset with her after she and Arroyave “were sent a picture” taken during the “RHOC” season 16 reunion special before images were officially released. She noted that “Teddi posted it and watermarked it with ‘Two Teas In A Pod.’”

“[Dubrow] used that as oh Tamra’s a bloggers, she’s doing behind the scenes. She texted me like, ‘why would you post that’ at like 12:30 in the morning and I didn’t even respond to her. I’m like I don’t have to answer to you and I’m not going to answer to you,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Friendship With Heather Dubrow

During the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Judge noted that she and Dubrow “didn’t really hang out” after they stopped co-starring on “RHOC.” While they did not have the closest friendship, the former Bravo personality asserted that she was supportive of Dubrow and “rallied for Heather to come back after she left” in season 11.

“Like I asked Andy, I would talk about it in the press. And people would say to me like ‘why do you support her so much? She does not support you.’ And I just thought she was a nice person. I thought she brought like wealth to the show, I thought the show needed it. And then when she got on the show people would say ‘what do you think about Tamra coming back to the show,’ she goes ‘she had a good run.’ And I thought, oh ouch,” stated the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Tamra Judge on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in December 2021

During a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Dubrow spoke about her friendship with Judge. She shared that her former co-star was supportive of her decision to rejoin the “RHOC” cast for its sixteenth season. The “7 Year Stitch” star revealed that Judge “sent lovely messages” the day “RHOC” season 16 premiered.

“So sweet, like ‘go kill it, make it great.’ She’s great,” asserted Dubrow.

During the “WWHL” interview, Dubrow also shared that she decided to return to “RHOC” to show her family’s dynamic. She referenced that her daughters Max and Kat are members of the LGBTQA+ community. She noted that Max came out in 2020 and received supportive messages. She also revealed that some individuals reached out and shared that they “had negative situations with their children or their parents” after coming out.

“I thought okay, we’ve got these four kids, they’re different genders, different sexualities and wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family is,” stated the mother of four.

