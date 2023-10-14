Tamra Judge Explains Her Remarks to Andy Cohen at the Reunion Following Criticism

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge addressed her comments to Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, at the show’s season 17 reunion special. While recording the October 13 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge acknowledged she appeared bothered by Cohen during the second part of the season 17 reunion. In the RHOC episode, Cohen stated that Judge “had said terrible things about everyone that was still on the show” after she was fired from the series in 2020. The Vena CBD co-owner replied, “We aren’t talking about that so f*** off.” Judge later told the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” host “to be quiet” after he suggested she was being hypocritical for claiming Heather Dubrow spoke poorly about their castmates, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared why she did not appreciate Cohen’s season 17 reunion comment. She explained she did not like that he was “trying to change this scenario” while discussing her claim that Dubrow called Simpson and Kirschenheiter “losers.”

“Okay listen, so he had asked a question that was current. And then he goes and says, like, ‘Well, in 2022, you had said things about them.’ I’m like, ‘Really? Let me answer the question,'” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Acknowledged She Received Criticism for How She Spoke to Andy Cohen at the Reunion

In the October 13 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge noted fans criticized her RHOC season 17 reunion comments to Cohen. Judge asserted, however, that she has a “relationship with Andy where [she] can kind of go back and forth with him.” She also stated her husband, Eddie Judge, talked to Cohen about the situation.

“We were at ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and Eddie’s like, ‘I heard my wife went after you.’ He goes ‘Pfff, that’s nothing.’ Like we laughed about it. There’s people out there going, ‘Oh she’s going to lose her job now, she went against Andy.’ No, I’m good. He just texted me yesterday,” said Judge.

The reality television personality also stated her castmates “talked about [her] in every single episode” of RHOC following her 2020 firing.

“It was the girls saying things like, ‘She’s satan.’ And all these things. So do you think, knowing me, I’m going to sit back and just go, ‘Yeah, okay, I’m not going to say a word about that.’ So, yeah, I did say things [about my co-stars]. I absolutely said things. And I told Andy, I go, ‘Is that okay?’ And he goes, ‘Hmmm, I get your point now,'” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared Why She Was Upset With Heather Dubrow in June 2023

In a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Judge stated that she “kind of came back [to RHOC for season 17] not knowing what [her] spot was.” She explained Dubrow stated she was unsure if the Vena CBD co-founder could make a return as “Two Ts In A Pod” focuses on Bravo shows.

“I was like, ‘Wow. You know, I’ve always supported this person. I’ve always wanted them back on the show. And then when they got back, they made that comment. So that — it was more hurtful than anything,’” said Judge.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Feelings About Tamra Judge in August 2023

As RHOC fans are aware, Dubrow and Judge had issues throughout the show’s 17th season. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in August 2023, Dubrow stated that she was upset by Judge’s remarks about her.

“I thought we were great through most of this period of time, and every single episode, in her confessionals, or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her. And it’s upsetting,” said the “Seven Year Stitch” host.

She clarified that despite their problems, she “care[s]” about Judge and her family.

“I’m hopeful that we will get to a good resolve. But, you know, it’s not fun to watch that stuff. And it’s hurtful,” asserted the mother of four.

In the October 13 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested she is in a better place with Dubrow after filming the RHOC season 17 reunion in September 2023. She revealed that she has plans to have “lunch with her” at the end of October.