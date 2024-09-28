Tamra Judge Apologizes & Walks Back WWHL Claims

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” saw tensions escalate between Tamra Judge and her co-star Jennifer Pedranti’s now-fiancé Ryan Boyajian in the September 26 episode, with Judge asking Boyajian “How’s the FBI?” while attending a dinner party at Katie Ginella’s house. Judge’s comment referred to reports that Boyajian was connected to a $16 million gambling and theft scandal.

Judge continued to talk about Boyajian while guesting on “Watch What Happens Live” after the episode, saying, “You know what Ryan? [My businesses] sell more in a month than what you stole from the Dodger player.”

The next day, Judge issued an apology and walked back this statement in a September 27 Instagram story alongside her husband Eddie. “I will say, I was a little bit tired and I did misspeak a little bit on a couple of things,” Judge told fans. “I said I don’t drink I think I said? What I meant was I haven’t been drunk since that night [at Ginella’s dinner party]. And I didn’t mean to say that Ryan stole the money, I meant Vena [CBD] made more money than what was stolen from the Dodger player. But I didn’t mean Ryan so I apologize for that because like Andy said, you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

Tamra Judge Didn’t Plan to Go After Ryan Boyajian at Katie Ginella’s Dinner Party

After the September 26 episode of RHOC aired, Judge spoke about Ginella’s dinner party in an interview with Us Weekly, and said that she surprised herself with her behavior towards Boyajian.

“Going into the dinner, I wasn’t really planning on doing that. It wasn’t on my radar,” Judge told the outlet. “I was going to just be cordial. I’m not a martini drinker, and I will never be a martini drinker again. I didn’t know what’s in them, but I had three martinis and I have not been drunk since that night.”

Judge also noted that she had a conversation with Pedranti during the tense dinner party, and hoped to maintain their relationship despite her dislike of Boyajian. “When I was sitting at the table with Jen, I said, ‘Jen, Remember what we talked about prior to this dinner? This isn’t in between me and you. This is between me and Ryan,'” Judge added.

Despite having hopes of keeping her relationship with Pedranti in tact prior to the dinner party, Judge’s opinion has since shifted, as she told Us Weekly, “This guy is bad news, [and she’s] somebody that comes off very sweet and kind, and, let’s just say, her words don’t match her actions in life. Very self-produced. I’m starting to think they’re the same person. She’s no angel — and he’s not a Dodger player!”

What Are Ryan Boyajian’s Legal Problems?

One fan account shared a post on September 27 detailing Boyajian’s exact legal problems, which Boyajian commented on, writing, “THANK YOU FOR SPEAKING FACTS.”

According to the fan account, Boyajian is named in a scandal surrounding Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s interpreter allegedly used Ohtani’s funds to pay off his debts. Boyajian was named for alleged involvment with Ohtani’s interpreter, however the fan account notes that Boyajian “has been offered immunity for cooperating with the FBI investigation,” and has chosen not to speak publicly on the matter.

Boyajian’s lawyer told ESPN in 2024, “He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

