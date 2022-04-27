Tamra Judge Blasts RHOC Star’s Behavior at Season 16 Reunion

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about the first part of the show’s season 16 reunion on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Wanted Emily Simpson to ‘Shut Up’ During the Reunion

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave and Judge shared that they did not like how Emily Simpson behaved while filming the reunion special. The former Bravo stars noted that the lawyer speculated about Noella Bergener’s divorce and discussed Shannon Beador’s role in sharing information about the dropped lawsuit that Nicole James had against Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Arroyave shared that she wanted Simpson to “talk less” during the reunion. Judge agreed with her co-host’s assessment and stated that she would have appreciated it if the 46-year-old refrained from talking as much as she did.

“Shut up, shut up, that’s all I could say the entire time. She wouldn’t let anybody speak and then when she did butt in and somebody goes ‘I’m talking,’ [she says] ‘well can’t I have an opinion.’ She’s a very angry girl, very, very angry,” stated the former “RHOC” personality.

Arroyave then mentioned that she and Judge were initially fans of Simpson when they first started watching “RHOC” season 16.

“I’m disappointed because we were really taking a turn on her for the better as viewers. We’re not saying we’re perfect, we’re not saying we haven’t done dumb s***,” stated the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality.

Judge chimed in that she had complimented Simpson during a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I went on ‘What What Happens Live’ and said she was a break out star and now I completely take it back like everything is so forced and at the very beginning she came in hot and I thought oh this is great, she’s going to stir some s***, she’s going to speak her mind, because she never did that in the past, but now it’s like ugh, you are just talking to hear yourself talk, sit down,” said the 54-year-old.

Tamra Judge Will Appear on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Judge will appear on the second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During her February “WWHL” appearance, the former “RHOC” personality shared that she initially did not get along with her co-star, Brandi Glanville of “RHOBH” fame.

“Brandi and I did not have a good track record, we had some bad history but Brandi and I are also a lot a like, we’re very, I don’t know, how do you even explain us Andy [Cohen], we go for the jugular if someone comes after us like Kelly Dodd says, you will drop a bomb, I’ll drop a nuke,” explained Judge.

She then revealed that they eventually took a liking to each other and remained friends.

“It took a while for us, it took us about three days for us to become friends but she was like when you were talking I kind of liked you,” stated Judge.

