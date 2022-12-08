RHOC Alum Says Tamra Judge Blocked Her on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd opened up about her relationship with her former co-star Tamra Judge on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Tamra Judge on Her Podcast

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd shared a fan informed her that Tamra had stopped following her on Instagram.

“I get this message on Instagram that said ‘Tamra unfollowed you.’ I don’t know how these people know, I don’t even know who follows me or unfollows me,” said the 47-year-old.

The former Bravo personality then shared that she realized that the Vena CBD co-founder blocked her on Instagram. She also revealed she texted RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson about the situation.

“I said ‘someone told me that Tamra unfollowed me’ and I went to look and not only did she unfollow me, she blocked me, which I don’t even look at her stuff anyway,” said the mother of one.

She then shared she believed Tamra blocked her on social media because she mentioned she disliked her hair extensions. Gunvalson replied that the RHOC star was unhappy with Dodd because she spoke negatively about her on her podcast.

“I go ‘Maybe she’s mad at me because I said she needs to cut those extensions off her hair’ because Tamra looks cute with that bob, she looks cute with that short hair, I think she looks adorable with that short hair. [Gunvalson] said ‘No, you talked bad about her on your podcast.’ I never talked bad about Tamra Judge on my podcast,” said the reality television personality.

Dodd clarified she discussed Tamra’s intimate life with her husband, Eddie Judge, on “The Rick and Kelly Show.” She referenced that the 55-year-old ceased contact with her over the remarks. Dodd then shared she does not want to be at odds with her former co-star.

“You know what I’m not here to fight with Tamra Judge. I just wish her the best. Have fun with your life and fighting as a 60-year-old woman fighting with Heather Dubrow, screaming in her face,” asserted the Bravo alum.

Leventhal also revealed Tamra blocked him on Instagram as well.

“I went to look it up on my phone, on my Instagram account and I couldn’t find her, meaning that I was blocked too,” said the former Fox News correspondent.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge in October 2022

During an October 2022 episode of the “Rick and Kelly Show,” Dodd spoke about her issues with Tamra. She stated that the reality television star’s personality changed after she returned to RHOC season 17 after a two-year absence. She also asserted she was close with Tamra until she made claims about her relationship with Eddie.

“She’s doing everything for — to be famous, for the money, and I think right there, she’s evil,” said Dodd.

Tamra Judge Discussed Kelly Dodd on Her Podcast

While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra asserted that she “refuse[s] to talk negatively about [Dodd].”

“That’s her schtick, I don’t go there. I’ve actually always been nice to her, always, always, always, so it’s kind of disappointing and hurtful,” stated the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’