Bravo Star on Bo Dietl’s Claim About Luis Ruelas: ‘He Probably Did It for Free’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge spoke about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in the May 25 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While discussing the trailer for the upcoming RHONJ season 13 reunion, Judge shared her thoughts about Ruelas’ claims regarding private investigator, Bo Dietl. The RHOC star stated that she believes Dietl “probably” investigated the RHONJ cast “for free.”

As fans are aware, Ruelas stated in the RHONJ season 13 finale that Dietl is “one of [his] best friends [and] brought [him] information about each person in this group.” On the May 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Giudice stated that her husband “did not” hire Dietl and asked “why would he waste his money” on an investigation. Ruelas then said he made the claim about Dietl after an intense interaction with Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga because he “was at the end of [his] rope.” While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, Dietl denied Ruelas’ initial claim and asserted “It was all bologna and it never happened.” Page Six also reported that Dietl took to Twitter and stated that his investigation firm, Beau Dietl & Associates, was “never hired by Luis Ruelas to conduct investigations on any of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave noted that Margaret Josephs mentioned Ruelas’ RHONJ season 10 finale claim about Dietl and Melissa Gorga said that she believes Ruelas “needs to defend himself by having a folder on all of us” in the season 13 trailer. The former RHOBH star noted that Giudice and Gorga “said they didn’t hire [Dietl]” on “Watch What Happens Live.” Judge also stated that “Bo came out and said they didn’t hire him.”

“Okay, no, you didn’t hire him, he probably did it for free. They’re friendly,” said Judge.

Judge stated that she also believes “that’s scary and spooky and concerning” if Dietl had investigated the RHONJ cast.

“It just shows [Ruelas’] possibilities of what he could do. I would not think it’s a great idea to do that. And then to talk about it like it’s no big deal. I mean there’s a ton of pictures with him and Teresa with this Bo guy,” said Judge.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Luis Ruelas’ Claims

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed moderating the RHONJ season 13 reunion special, which was filmed on April 20, during the May 17 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. He stated that the upcoming reunion was “very combative.” He also said that “there’s a lot about Louie that comes out at the reunion and there’s a big conversation about this Bo Dietl, private investigator, [and] does he had information about everyone.” In addition, Cohen stated that Ruelas “was dodging it at ‘Watch What Happens Live’” when asked about the situation regarding the private investigator.

“[Ruelas] said no, he just made it up, it came out of thin air and Teresa contradicted herself and I’m here to tell you that was not his story at the reunion, it was far different and we really got into it and it’s a major point of contention,” stated the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

Teresa Giudice Stated That She Does Not Want to Leave ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

In a May 2023 interview with E! News, alongside Ruelas, Giudice spoke about her future on RHONJ. She stated that she does not intend to leave the Bravo franchise and noted she began starring in the series during its first season, which premiered in 2009.

“Honey I started this show, I’m not going anywhere,” said Giudice.

The mother of four also shared that she is interested in having a spin-off series with Ruelas, who she wed in August 2022.

“I wouldn’t mind doing it with Louie because he’s so easy, I remember that my ex [Joe Giudice] didn’t want no part of that,” said Giudice.

Ruelas chimed in that he “would love to” have a “positive” spin-off with his wife.