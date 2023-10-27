Tamra Judge Reads Brynn Whitfield’s Texts Following Criticism of Her Reunion Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed she texted “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Brynn Whitfield regarding her recent comments about how she conducted herself at the RHOC season 17 reunion.

During the October 23 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge referenced that Whitfield weighed in on her behavior toward Bravo producer Andy Cohen while on the set for the RHOC season 17 reunion. In an October 2023 interview with Page Six, Whitfield suggested she did not appreciate when Judge ordered Cohen to “be quiet” and “f*** off,” stating, “I was like, ‘Don’t tell Dad to eff off.’” The RHONY star also said she does not “bite the hand that feeds [her].” Whitfield stated, however, that she has an appreciation for Judge.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she “actually had a conversation with Brynn” regarding her Page Six comments.

“Brynn and I text, and I said ‘Brynn,’ jokingly, ‘You don’t like me anymore?’ And she wrote, ‘Oh my god, I said I love you Tamra. And I said you’re still my favorite. I hated that they asked me that. I felt like either way you or Andy would be pissed. If I’m ever asked again, what would you like me to say?'” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder stated she let Whitfield know she was not actually upset about her Page Six comments. She noted, however, that she has received backlash for her reunion remarks from Bravo viewers.

“I go, ‘I don’t care, I’m joking with you. People are going crazy over this. We laughed about it afterward.’ And she goes, ‘Oh God, good.’ Like people really took this seriously. ‘It was so bad.’ If it was so bad they wouldn’t have aired it,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Explained Her Behavior at the RHOC Season Reunion

Judge explained why she had a heated reaction toward Cohen at the RHOC season 17 reunion during the October 13 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She stated she was annoyed because he referenced she had made negative comments about some RHOC stars after her 2020 Bravo firing. Judge stated she disliked the comment, as she was in the middle of discussing her allegation that Heather Dubrow said Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter were “losers” at the 2022 BravoCon.

“Okay listen, so he had asked a question that was current. And then he goes and says, like, ‘Well, in 2022, you had said things about them.’ I’m like, ‘Really? Let me answer the question,'” said Judge.

Judge also stated Cohen was not upset with how she spoke to him at the RHOC reunion, filmed in September 2023. According to the RHOC star, her husband, Eddie Judge, brought up her reunion behavior to Cohen.

“We were at ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and Eddie’s like, ‘I heard my wife went after you.’ He goes ‘Pfff, that’s nothing.’ Like we laughed about it. There’s people out there going, ‘Oh she’s going to lose her job now, she went against Andy.’ No, it’s good. He just texted me yesterday,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About Having Difficulty Filming RHONY

Whitfield joined the RHONY cast for its 14th season, which premiered in June 2023. While speaking to Page Six in October 2023, the 36-year-old shared she found shooting the Bravo series difficult.

“Kudos to everyone who’s done this. I thought, ‘Oh, come on. You wear pretty dresses. It’s so easy. They pay for your meals. What’s so hard?’ It’s exhausting and tiring, and you have to be tough to do this. I never thought it would be so hard,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield shared she has had difficulty watching RHONY season 14 during an October 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She suggested she had a hard time navigating her friendships with her RHONY co-stars, as they have had continually rehash their issues.

“You go through these feelings again where you go through someone else’s perspective. You see it from a more objective perspective. Then you are dealing with all the comments [on social media],” said Whitfield. “Then you have to go to a reunion, which we just filmed and then talk about it again, like you have to great dressed up in a gown and fight with your friends about something you talked about eight months ago.”