Tamra Judge Gets Choked Up Discussing Relationship With Shannon Beador

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge isn’t holding back. Judge opened up about the rift in her relationship with Shannon Beador (which fans will see play out in season 18) in a July 17 interview with ExtraTV.

“I was very good friends with Shannon for 10 years, and I know Shannon better than anybody knows Shannon. When Shannon got the DUI I was on my way, when it was announced, to do ‘Traitors’, so I was on my way to go to Scotland. We were on the phone, we were crying together. You know, it’s hard,” Judge said before getting choked up and having to pause for a moment. “She was a really good friend. And we were very, very close. And I worried that something like this would happen to her, and it did, and I’m just glad that nobody got hurt.”

Tamra Judge Got Honest With Shannon Beador

Judge went on to talk about one moment for potential growth that she found after Beador’s September 2023 DUI. “It felt like it was my time to be able to be very honest with her and tell her, ‘Listen, you need help. You’ve been on the show for 10 years, every year somebody has talked about your drinking. It is time to stop.'”

Judge shared a bit of that honesty in a February 2024 episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, where she read out an October 10, 2023 text message she sent to Beador weeks after the DUI. “I know that you are probably beating yourself up. I have thought long and hard about this. And I need to be honest with you. I don’t feel comfortable moving forward with the ‘Tres Amigas’ show next month,” Judge wrote. “The comments about you doing the show and me and Vicki supporting it are horrible. It’s not a good look for any of us, especially you, Shannon. Bravo has told me it’s not a good idea and we should postpone. It’s just too soon.”

Judge expanded in her ExtraTV interview, telling host Melvin Robert, “I had to back out of the ‘Tres Amigas’ show for several reasons [including the fact that] she was still drinking. And I thought, ‘I’m not going to be that friend that’s going to enable you,’ because this time nobody got hurt, but if there’s a next time, I’m not going to be one of those people that are like, ‘Oh you’re okay, don’t worry, you can have a few drinks.’ I don’t want to be involved in that.”

Tamra Judge’s Daughter Sophia is Back on RHOC

When asked her highlight of season 18, Judge shared that is was, “having Sophia on the show.” Judge’s daughter Sophia Barney appeared in the season 18 premiere after over a decade off of the show. As Judge explained in the episode, “You haven’t seen Sophia in over 10 years because her dad would not sign the agreement to allow her to film. She’s been living with me this entire time. She is now 18 and getting ready to go to college.”

“Sophia had been in the background of me filming all the time,” Judge explained in her ExtraTV interview. “She would have to hide, and it was really hard on her because she is a huge part of my life. She’s my baby. And now she’s able to film, and I gave her the option, ‘Is this something you want to do?'”

