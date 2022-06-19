Tamra Judge Says RHOBH Star ‘Confuses’ Her

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 1, Sutton Stracke made an insensitive comment when talking about Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion with Kyle Richards. During season 12, episode 3, Garcelle Beauvais encouraged Kemsley and Richards to have a conversation about the situation with Stracke. During the discussion, Crystal Kung Minkoff shared that she was unhappy because she felt her “RHOBH” co-stars dismissed her feelings when she said her “space was violated” by Stracke after the 50-year-old entered her room when she was not wearing clothes in season 11. After Richards and Kemsley argued with Minkoff, Lisa Rinna attempted to validate her co-stars’ feelings.

“You’re feelings are valid, you’re feelings are valid, you’re feelings are valid, you’re feelings are valid,” asserted Rinna while pointing to Kemsley, Richards, Minkoff, and Erika Jayne.

The 58-year-old then excused herself so she could change into her pajamas mid-discussion.

Former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame spoke about season 12, episode 3 on the May 27 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About Lisa Rinna

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she believed Minkoff’s “feelings are valid” but felt that “it came off at the wrong time” in season 12, episode 3. She also noted that Rinna attempted to de-escalate the conflict between Kemsley, Richards, and Minkoff.

“Rinna is being therapist Rinna but then is like ‘oh by the way I’m going to run up and go change into my pajamas,’” said Arroyave.

Judge then chimed in that she found the “RHOBH” star confusing.

“She confuses me, she really does,” said former the “RHOC” personality.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Filming ‘RHOBH’ in May 2022

During an interview with Newsweek in May 2022, Rinna discussed filming “RHOBH.” She explained that her personality is not fully represented on the show.

“I think what’s hard for me is you really only get to see me being my authentic self in this situation where bombs are thrown at me that are not thrown at me in life. So you don’t really get to see a full 360 view of how I am in all different situations, because of the way the show operates. We operate in a way where you’re in certain situations that maybe I’m not necessarily in on a daily basis in my life,” explained Rinna.

The reality television personality also shared information about the show’s twelfth season. She referenced that her mother, Lois Rinna, passed away in November 2021. She also mentioned that the season will focus on Erika Jayne’s legal issues.

“I think it’s one of the best seasons ever. I really do. There’s so much that goes on that is real. My mom’s passing and Dorit’s home invasion. Erika and what she’s going through and still going through. There’s just so many real issues that we’re dealing with. And then what goes off of that, it’s beyond,” stated Rinna.

On November 15, 2021, Rinna announced that her mother had passed away on Instagram. The post featured an old picture of Lois, presumably on her wedding day. She wore a white dress, a veil, and a fur shawl while coming out of a car.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna June 7, 1928 – November 15, 2021 5:05am Heaven Has a New Angel. 🦋😇🙏🏼💗,” read the caption of the post.

