RHOC Star Says She ‘Was Confused’ by Gina Kirschenheiter’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared she was confused by her castmate, Gina Kirschenheiter’s behavior toward Jennifer Pedranti, who joined the Bravo series for season 17. While recording the July 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge referenced that Gina Kirschenheiter got upset after Pedranti shared more details about her emotional affair with Ryan Boyajian while she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti, in RHOC season 17, episode 5. In season 17, episode 4, Gina Kirschenheiter explained she had issues with her new castmate because her ex-husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, who she divorced in 2018, was also not faithful in their marriage.

While recording the July 7 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Judge if she believed Gina Kirschenheiter was “being a little over the top,” when she walked away from Pedranti in season 17, episode 5. Judge replied, “Yeah I do.” She explained that she believes Gina Kirschenheiter has a cordial relationship with her ex-husband. She noted that the 39-year-old shared that she stated she “was in the process of helping Matt to get his felony charges dropped to help [their] family” in RHOC season 17, episode 4. According to People magazine, in April 2021, Matthew Kirschenheiter “pleaded guilty” over a year after “he was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence” after he “allegedly physically assaulted Gina” in 2019.

“This is what is confusing for me, I was confused when I filmed it, actually the entire cast was kind of like, ‘huh,’ even Heather [Dubrow] was like ‘What are you doing?’ Even more confused watching it because she hangs out with her ex, she hangs out with her ex husband’s girlfriend,” said Judge on “Two Ts In A Pod.” “They do TikToks together and she’s also trying to get his record expunged … and to me, that just doesn’t add up, so yeah, it is confusing to me, I can’t discredit her feelings at the moment, but a little confusing to me and the viewers as well.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared What She Discovered During ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

During an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewife Nightcap in June 2023, Gina Kirschenheiter stated that she realized that she did not “process everything from [her] past” while filming RHOC season 17. While the 39-year-old did not specify she was referring to her issues with Pedranti, she stated, “There were other people on the show that their situations were kind of triggering for me.”

“This was a learning lesson for me, that it’s okay — just because you moved past it and you are in a positive space, that doesn’t mean that you have to pretend that you are fully healed,” said the mother of three.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Her Thoughts About Jennifer Pedranti in a July 2023 Interview

During a July 2023 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Kirschenheiter noted that Judge stated that some of the information Pedranti gave about her relationship with Boyajian had inconsistencies. Kirschenheiter said she did not believe Pedranti “had to keep justifying” her actions. She also stated that she believes “anybody who makes very poor decisions that result in hurting themselves and their own families, probably have a strange relationship with the truth.”

“Because it probably is really difficult to truly 100 percent own all of that. I think we need to kind of grant her a little grace for that,” continued Kirschenheiter.

The RHOC star also suggested that she would have encouraged her castmates to stop questioning Pedranti if the circumstances were different.

“Unfortunately, I was so naturally triggered by it, because I was on the other side of her situation, I just couldn’t be that person for her. And, in fact, I think I definitely made it worse,” said the Bravo star.