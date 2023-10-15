‘Real Housewives’ Star Criticized Over Dismissive Comments to Andy Cohen

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” roundly criticized Tamra Judge after the season 17 reunion for lashing out at Andy Cohen and telling him to “be quiet” and to “f*** off.”

During the second episode of the RHOC reunion on October 11, Judge argued with her co-star Heather Dubrow about the negative comments they’d made about their co-stars. Andy Cohen interjected to tell Judge she’d said “terrible things about everyone that was still on the show when [she wasn’t] on the show.” Judge replied quickly, “We’re not talking about that, so f*** off!”

Her co-stars seemed shocked by her outburst at the Bravo head, who is usually not targeted by the Housewives at reunions. Instead of firing back, Cohen replied simply to Judge that it was a “double standard.” She hit back, “Why are you trying to throw a wrench in it?”

“Well, because, I’m just pointing out that you were calling them losers,” Cohen told the RHOC star. “Right, and because she [Dubrow] said it, it’s OK?” Judge replied. “No,” Cohen said, to which Judge replied, “OK then, be quiet!”

Many Fans Criticized Tamra Judge for Going After Reunion Host Andy Cohen

Judge’s comments to Cohen didn’t go unnoticed by fans and many took to social media to share their thoughts on it. “I wish Andy would’ve shut Tamra down. How’s she gonna talk like that to him and get away with it?!” someone wrote on X. Someone else said Judge addressing Cohen that way was “craaazy” and said to “put her back on pause.”

One commenter wrote, “Tamra telling Andy to be quiet after being called out for calling the kettle black is absolutely ridiculous. Production allowing her to talk to the HOST like that is embarrassing.” Someone else called Judge a “disrespectful trainwreck” and “hateful.”

Tamra Judge Explained Her Outburst at Andy Cohen on Her Podcast ‘Two Ts in a Pod’

Judge shared her thoughts on her reunion outburst on her podcast “Two Ts in a Pod” and defended her comments. She pointed out that Cohen asked a question about current events among the cast then pointed to comments she’d made in the past. “I’m like, really? Let me answer the question,” she replied.

She added that she has a good relationship with Cohen and they can go “back and forth” like that, then said he didn’t even bring it up after the reunion taping. Judge revealed that her husband Eddie brought it up to Cohen the next time she went on “Watch What Happens Live” and he said it was “nothing… we laughed about it.” Judge also dismissed fans’ speculation that her outburst would cause Cohen to fire her.

The podcast host then argued that when she wasn’t on RHOC, her co-stars constantly called her out on camera in every episode. Judge said it was natural that she’d want to defend herself publicly as well.

