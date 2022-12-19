Tamra Judge Criticizes Bethenny Frankel’s WWHL Comment

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel appeared on a December 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, alongside former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis. During the WWHL interview, Andy Cohen acknowledged he called Frankel “hypocritical” for releasing her Bravo-focused podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel,” as he believes she has “been trashing the Housewives publically for the last three years.” The Skinnygirl founder refuted the producer’s claim she “trash[ed] the show.” Lewis then inquired what made “ReWives” different from other podcasts hosted by former Bravo stars. Frankel replied that she “wasn’t let go by Bravo” and that she was “not a disgruntled employee.”

While recording a December 2022 episode of their podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge criticized Frankel’s WWHL remarks.

Tamra Judge Criticized Bethenny Frankel for Her ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Comments

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave referenced that Page Six reported Frankel shared she received apologies from Cohen and Lewis following her WWHL appearance. The RHOBH alum explained she believed Frankel should have also apologized to the Bravo producer and the interior designer as she was “doing the same thing.” Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and asserted that Frankel “dished it out just as much as they did.” The Vena CBD founder, who returned to RHOC for season 17 after being fired in 2020, also shared she did not appreciate Frankel’s comment about other Bravo alums hosting podcasts.

“The one thing I really didn’t care for is, Jeff said ‘so tell me what’s different about your podcast than any other recap Housewives’ and she goes ‘well I wasn’t fired.’ What the h*** does that have to do with anything? You’re an ex-Housewife and it doesn’t matter if you got fired or you quit – what does that have to do with that being different with your podcast? It’s just another one of her jabs,” asserted Judge.

Arroyave then shared she did not understand why Frankel seemed to be upset while discussing “ReWives” with Cohen and Lewis.

“[Frankel] kept saying to Jeff Lewis how angry he was because he was fired because she wasn’t fired — and she could go back at any time and I’m like great. But if you can go back at any time and you don’t want to be back, then what are you so angry about?” inquired the former RHOBH personality.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About Bethenny Frankel’s New Podcast in December 2022

Frankel’s former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps appeared on a different December 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” During the interview, de Lesseps suggested she was confused by Frankel’s new podcast. She asserted that the Skinny Girl founder “trashed the show” and stated that its upcoming spinoff series, “RHONY: Legacy,” “would be boring.” Arroyave then noted she believed Frankel “immediately [got] defensive when she was on ‘Watch What Happens Live’” when “ReWives” was mentioned. She shared she thinks Frankel should not take herself so seriously.

“This is something that you wanted to do, clearly, you have a deal, you are making good money. Why are you so defensive about it? Just laugh. Like take a joke. Like be like, ‘yeah, you know what? I changed my mind. I’ll do about anything for money,’” said the All In founder.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season