‘Real Housewife’ Says Jennifer Aydin ‘Needs to Stop Blaming’ Margaret Josephs

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Jennifer Aydin’s ongoing issues with her castmate Margaret Josephs. As fans are aware, Josephs revealed that her RHONJ co-star’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over a decade ago in season 12, episode 1.

While recording the May 2 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge mentioned Aydin shared that her youngest daughter, Olivia Aydin, 10, encourages her to wear lingerie and silk for her husband in RHONJ season 13, episode 13. In a confessional interview, the mother of five suggested she believed Josephs’ comments about her marriage were the reason behind her daughter’s remarks regarding lingerie, stating, “Wonderful Margaret, thank you so much now my 9-year-old daughter needs to feel that I need to wear lingerie in order for me and her father’s relationship to work.”

“We could be arguing over the most trivial thing, but to her it’s almost like the end of the world,” continued Aydin in her confessional. “And then she’ll sit down between us and she’ll be like, ‘do you see? I got you guys back making up.'”

Judge stated that she disliked the RHONJ season 13, episode 13 scene.

“This next scene kind of pissed me off a little bit when Olivia tells Bill that Jen refuses to wear silk or lingerie, and Jen thanks Margaret since now her 9-year-old feels Jen needs to wear lingerie for their marriage to work. I just think that that is such b*****,” said Judge.

The RHOC star then stated that she disagrees with the mother of five’s belief that Josephs’ revelation about the doctor’s affair caused his daughter to make comments about her parent’s relationship.

“Jennifer blaming Margaret for her daughter wanting to be a love therapist but continues to talk about Bill and their relationship and lingerie in front of the little girl. The conversation they had was right in front of her,” said Judge. “You want to blame somebody blame yourself. At some point, Jennifer needs to stop blaming Margaret and take responsibility for her own actions. How does Olivia know that she doesn’t wear lingerie? How does she know that her mom doesn’t wear lingerie?”

Jennifer Aydin Shared She Wished She Had Not Confirmed That Her Husband Had an Affair

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Aydin shared that she wished she did not confirm that her husband had an affair. She explained that her “in-laws are very upset with him and [their] children are very upset.” She stated, however, that she thinks “there’s power in [her] story.”

“We, ultimately, have a happy ending. And I’m not going to let anyone ruin my happiness,” said Aydin.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Marriage in February 2023

Aydin discussed her marriage in a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. She shared that her husband was “highly embarrassed” after Josephs revealed he had an affair on RHONJ. The mother of five noted, however, that “he still showed up and he took one for the team, the team that is Aydin.”

“I’m grateful for my husband,” said Aydin.

The 46-year-old also asserted that she and her husband “are a real couple,” who have experienced “ups and downs” over the course of their 21-year marriage. The reality television star then stated that she and her husband “are committed to the commitment.”

“That’s why we always are working at it. You know, we are both very selfless people and we do whatever we need to do for the best of our family, and ultimately that makes us happy,” said the RHONJ star.