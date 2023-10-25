Tamra Judge Criticizes Ubah Hassan’s Behavior at the RHONY Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge gave her opinion about Ubah Hassan’s behavior during the first part of the “Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 reunion.

While recording the October 23 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared she disapproved of how Hassan conducted herself during the production of the RHONY season 14 reunion, filmed in September 2023.

“Ubah just irritated me,” said Judge.

Judge also stated she believed Hassan’s behavior at the reunion was not authentic and “looked odd.”

“Ubah’s reunion performance was giving me, ‘I did nothing all season, and I need to do something to save my apple.’ It felt forced to me. It was not landing right,” said the RHOC star.

She noted that Hassan brought up former president of J. Crew, Jenna Lyons, throughout the RHONY reunion. In the RHONY season 14 reunion special, the model said she believed when Lyons films for RHONY, she “is ‘Poor me, victim, I’m old, and this,'” while the “real Jenna is [a] powerhouse.” Hassan also shared she was upset that Lyons stated she was “Team Erin” after her and Erin Lichy’s arguments while on the cast’s vacation in Anguilla.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge said she would like to know, “What the hell is Ubah’s problem with Jenna.”

“She was just coming in hot for her. Every opportunity she could, even if it didn’t make sense, she was coming for her. I’m like, ‘Dude, relax. What are you doing?'” said Judge.

Ubah Hassan Spoke About the RHONY Season 14 Reunion

Hassan discussed filming the RHONY season 14 reunion in an October 2023 interview with Variety. She shared “there was a lot of crying on [her] part.” The 40-year-old also stated that she confronted her castmates about certain behaviors.

“[T]here’s a lot of hurt that I address. I broke down a couple times, and I think most of us broke down. I can’t explain it until you are in it, because there’s a lot of things you want to be heard. And then there’s like six people, and everyone’s choosing different angles,” stated Hassan.

Hassan also said that despite her issues with some of her RHONY season 14 co-stars, she has “bonded with all of them.”

“I’m still talking to all of them. We still have group chats, we communicate all the time. I wish people could understand that we all like one another. We want to support each other. We all know we’re in this together. We’re all new in this world of Bravo that we love so much,” said Hassan.

In addition, the RHONY star shared that her castmates Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva have been sources of support after she received backlash, presumably after her and Lichy’s intense conversations. As fans are aware, in RHONY season 14, episode 11, Hassan made an unwilling Lichy get in the resort’s pool. Lichy then hid Hassan’s phone, which escalated their issues.

“[W]hen I was getting messages and it was really hard for me, and I think it was hard for Erin also. [Brynn] called me — I was crying, she’s like, “Listen, we all got it. Every week is one person, you’re not alone,” said Hassan. “She called, and really talked to me. Brynn is very kind. And it’s like it’s, ‘OK Ubah, put your phone off, go to sleep, go to the spa.’ Sai called me, she told me what I should do on my Instagram. She’s like, ‘Just tune the notification out for a few days, f*** it, like it’s just internet, leave it alone.’”

Jenna Lyons Revealed She Regretted Her Comment About Her Castmates

Lyons shared she regretted saying she was “Team Erin” during an October 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She explained that she was unaware her remark upset Hassan.

“I said to Ubah that I was taking sides with Erin in the moment. And I think it felt not great for her. And she felt like I was not seeing her and taking sides. I felt badly ’cause it really, I think, hurt her. And I never wanted to hurt her,” said the fashion designer.