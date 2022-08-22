Real Housewives Star Makes Big Career Move Ahead of Franchise Return

Tamra Judge dropped big news on her podcast. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed she closed her longtime business after a nearly decade-long run.

Judge, who will be returning to RHOC for its upcoming 17th season, is known for several side gigs, but she recently revealed why it was time to close the doors on her beloved business.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamra Judge Closed her Popular Gym, CUT

On the August 16, 2022 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Judge revealed that she and her husband, Eddie, were forced to close Cardio Unique Training, aka CUT, their gym that was located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

The Bravo star explained that her gym was unable to recover from the setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We almost made it to [10] years,” she told co-host Teddi Mellencamp. “I’m proud of what we did, what we built. It is what it is. It’s sad. It’s a loss. It’s 100 percent a loss. It’s hard.”

“We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show,” Judge clarified. “So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now.”

Judge also noted that her CBD business, Vena, is still “very successful” and that “more things are coming” for her in the future.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

Many fans congratulated Judge for running a successful small business for 10 years and said that it was not an easy feat. Others commended the RHOC star on her “hustle.” But others speculated she was selling the gym because she needs the money.

“Now she and Teddi can host accountability boot camps together in their free time,” one commenter cracked.

“Guess the timing of getting back on RHOC is lucky for her, probably needs that money!” another wrote.

“She doesn’t need the money,” another added. “She makes more off her CBD business than she ever did on housewives and her podcast is under the IHeartRadio umbrella and is #1 on the podcast TV charts every single week. “

Judge is Selling Off Gym Equipment, But It’s Not the First Time

On the CUT Fitness Instagram page, multiple pieces of gym equipment are listed for sale, including Spartan Obstacle gear.

“These obstacles are looking for a new home,” reads a caption on a post listing the sale. “Making room for new things to come.”

There are also machines and weights for sale. But this isn’t the first time Judge has cleaned out her gym.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, in 2020, Judge posted gym equipment for sale and a fan asked her if she was closing down CUT.

“No! We are cleaning house at [Cut Fitness] and selling the small equipment that we used for classes,” she replied. “We are no longer doing group classes. Making room for much bigger gym equipment.”

At the time, Judge listed barbells, steps, and dumbbells for sale but told fans, “NOT CLOSING DOWN. Just restructuring of business to a personal training studio … No more group classes. No longer need all this small equipment.”

