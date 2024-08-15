Tamra Judge Launches New Show With Reality Show Co-Star: ‘Unlikely Duo’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is growing her podcast empire. Judge announced her newest iHeartRadio podcast, “Talking a Big Game”, in an August 9 Instagram post, with the first episode dropping that same day.

According to the announcement post, Judge and her “Traitors” season 2 co-star (and “Big Brother” legend) Dan Gheesling will “dive into the reality competition world with guests from ‘The Traitors’, ‘Dancing with the Stars’, ‘American Idol’, and more. Discover their stories of success and what it takes to win in the ultimate arenas of talent and strategy!”

“Unlikely duo – and it’s a lot of fun! Excited for you to listen & find out who the guests are,” Gheesling commented on the post.

Tamra Judge Compares ‘Housewives’ to a ‘Chess Game’

In their premiere episode, Gheesling and Judge talked about their experience together on “Traitors” as well as their individual journies on reality television. While discussing RHOC, Gheesling pointed out, “For you to be the longest-running OC Housewife and overarching, there’s a meta-game in that. So you may not think [it, but] you’ve been playing a game since you stepped foot on reality TV. […] For you to be on your show as long as you have been, there’s gamesmanship to that.”

“‘Housewives’ is a game of chess,” Judge replied. “For sure. ‘You make this move, I make this move. I say that, you say that.’ Definitely.”

Gheesling explained how the podcast came to be in an August 12 Instagram story, letting fans know, “It is a weekly podcast. We each have unique takes on everything that’s going on, and the guests that we have are amazing.” He went on to add that the idea for the show came from iHeartMedia after Gheesling guest co-hosted one episode of Judge’s “Traitors” season 2 recap podcast.

The pair’s first guest is set to be Maksim Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing With the Stars”, who starred with Judge and Gheesling on “Traitors”. Gheesling also teased that he was “very excited for one of our guests in particular who was also a [‘Big Brother’] winner from the state of Michigan, and I was super thrilled to meet her,” tagging “Big Brother” 24 winner Taylor Hale in very small text in the corner of the screen.

Tamra Judge’s ‘Two Ts’ Live Show Nearly Thrown Off By ‘Traitors’ Revelation

In discussing their time on the “Traitors”, Judge and Gheesling rehashed her elimination, and how she thought he was the one behind it (as Gheesling starred as a Traitor alongside “Survivor” champ Parvati Shallow and “Atlanta” Housewife Phaedra Parks).

Judge previously shared her thoughts on this during a January 2024 episode of her “Talking Traitors” recap show with Gheesling’s fellow “Big Brother” alum Janelle Pierzina, explaining that the revelation that it was Parks’ decision to have her eliminated almost threw her off ahead of her first ever “Two Ts in a Pod” live podcast show.

“I found out who actually was behind murdering me [in the game] as I was about to walk onstage in front of 500 people in San Francisco,” Judge shared. “So all this time I thought it was Dan. I thought Dan was behind it.”

Judge reacted further in the “Traitors” season 2 reunion saying, “I was pissed. Most of all because I felt like, ‘Does she like me the least out of all the Housewives?'” Parks responded, explaining, “I do not like Tamra the least, however, Tamra was going around telling people how smart I was and it was likely me because I was the smartest Housewife.”

