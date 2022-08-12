Tamra Judge Talks Co-Star: ‘She Was Dancing on My Grave When I Got Fired’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge will be returning to the series for its seventeenth season. As fans are aware, the Bravo personality exited the show following its fourteenth season.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge discussed her co-star Emily Simpson.

During the podcast episode, Arroyave shared that she did not believe it is necessary for “Real Housewives” stars to create their own storylines. Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and stated “that’s a really bad move.”

“I know one on ‘OC’ who every year, it’s something different. Either it’s either a business that never pulls through or something that doesn’t make any sense,” said Judge.

When she revealed she was talking about Simpson, Arroyave chimed in that the “RHOC” personality has been speaking positively about Judge since her return was announced in July 2022.

“Emily is all of the sudden all up your — like so excited you’re coming back,” said Arroyave.

Judge then shared her thoughts about the lawyer.

“Yeah, yeah. Well, she was dancing on my grave when I got fired,” stated the mother of four with a laugh.

Emily Simpson Spoke About Tamra Judge in January 2021

Simpson spoke about Judge during a January 2021 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She asserted that Judge should not return to “RHOC.” She also commented on the fact that the Vena CBD founder stated that the lawyer should not be on a future season of the show in a separate Access Hollywood interview.

“I think that someone should send a wellness check to her house. I don’t know. I don’t think she’s okay,” shared Simpson.

Tamra Judge Discussed Emily Simpson in April 2022

While recording an April 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared that she found Simpson’s behavior during the “RHOC” season 16 reunion special to be frustrating.

“Shut up, shut up, that’s all I could say the entire time. She wouldn’t let anybody speak and then when she did butt in and somebody goes ‘I’m talking,’ [she says] ‘well can’t I have an opinion!’ She’s a very angry girl, very, very angry,” stated Judge.

She also noted that she had spoken positively about Simpson during an April 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I went on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and said she was a breakout star and now I completely take it back like everything is so forced,” stated the “RHOC” star. “And at the very beginning she came in hot and I thought oh this is great, she’s going to stir some s***, she’s going to speak her mind, because she never did that in the past, but now it’s like you are just talking to hear yourself talk, sit down.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her ‘RHOC’ Return

Judge announced her “RHOC” return during a July 2022 “Watch What Happen Live” interview. She shared that her three-year absence has given her “a totally different perspective.”

“I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me even though I didn’t like it because I was on the show for 12 years and I feel like once you are on it for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you’re off of it, you are like oh, ow. I did that?” stated Judge.

